KWAZULU-NATAL – The case against Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales should go ahead, even if more appeals are filed.

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The case against Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales will go ahead, even if more appeals are filed. Images: Marco Longari/ Daniel Pier

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Judge Nkosinathi Chili made the ruling in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 14 May 2026 as the high-profile case continues to drag on. The former State president and the French arms company have been trying to get the charges of corruption, racketeering, money laundering, and fraud dropped.

The charges are tied to the 1999 arms procurement scandal and are related to 783 alleged improper payments. The trial has faced numerous delays, appeals, and applications over the years.

Judge Chili has now sought to put an end to that, ruling that the trial should go ahead.

“It is directed that the trial is to proceed, irrespective of interlocutory applications, either by the State or the defence,” he said.

He also ordered that both the State and defence approach the registrar and agree on suitable trial dates.

Source: Briefly News