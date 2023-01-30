A new judge has already been appointed to preside over former president Jacob Zuma's arms deal corruption trial

Judge Nkosinathi Chili took the reins after Judge Piet Koen recused himself from the case on Monday, 30 January

The arm's deal trial has been postponed to Monday, 17 April when Zuma and his co-accused, arms manufacturer Thales, will appear in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court

PIETERMARITZBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma's private prosecution case has undergone some serious shifts in just one day.

Only minutes after Judge Piet Koen recused himself from the trial on Monday, 30 January, the case was handed over to a new presiding judge.

Judge Nkosinathi Chili, who has been a judge since 2014, will be taking the reins of the case, which has been subjected to countless delays since Zuma was first charged in 2005.

Koen cited remarks he made against Zuma's private prosecution of state advocate Billy Downer as the reason he was dropping the case.

Zuma has been trying to get Downer removed from the arms deal trial because of the then-pending private prosecution. Judge Koen dismissed the former president's special plea stating that Zuma's bid to have Downer privately prosecuted lacked merit, reported EWN.

Having made strong comments about the private prosecution, Koen said it was in the interest of sound justice, the constitution and his conscience that he recuse himself from the arms deal case.

In his first decision on the case, Judge Chili adjourned the trial to Monday, 17 April. However, Zuma's legal team informed Chili that they would continue with their bid to have Advocate Downer removed from the case, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans don't think the new judge will last long against Zuma's tactics

Many citizens speculate that Judge Chilli will be asked to recuse himself from the case soon as part of Zuma's legal team's bid to delay the trial.

Here's what South Africans are saying:

Hendrick Mukwevho speculated:

"He will be asked to recuse himself."

Bulelani Koko said:

"Hopefully this judge will be courageous like Zondo."

Moreshka Lebona added:

"They will find a way to get rid of this one as well with a flimsy excuse that he dined at the same restaurant as Ramaphosa."

Olebogeng Legote said:

"Let's hope Zuma will get some sense and let the trial proceed without any more of his shenanigans."

@MphowaMoletlane wished:

"Good luck to Judge Nkosinathi Chili..."

