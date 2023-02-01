Julius Malema is not happy with the judge presiding over his firearm case and wants her to recuse herself

The Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) is backing Malema's application and claimed the magistrate is biased

A lot of SA citizens were not surprised by Malema's legal move and some claimed it was a delay tactic

The EFF extended its support to Julius Malema during his firearms court battle. Image: @Julius_S_Malema and @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG - Julius Malema wants judge Twannet Olivier removed from presiding over his firearm case where he is facing multiple charges.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said it is fully behind its leader and supports his application for Olivier to recuse herself after Malema cited that she violated his rights.

According to TimesLIVE, Sinawo Tambo, EFF spokesperson said Olivier is in a clear conflict of interest because she made a witness change their statement from their first testimony,

“Olivier insisted on a state witness making certain observations and conclusions on video evidence when the witness had already made testimony."

On Tuesday, Malema was at the Magistrate's Court in East London for contravening three counts of the Firearms Control Act, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition from back in 2018 reported EWN.

Malema and his legal team failed to stop video evidence showing him shooting a firearm in public in 2018 from being submitted to the court.

Oscar Seabi stated:

"Zuma's lessons, if all fails, request for the removal of anyone involved in the case. It will drag the case for some few years."

Moopong Tau said:

"Unfortunately he won't be jailed they will make him pay fine."

Vhadau Netili asked:

"Can he step aside as the EFF president I wanna see something?"

Brian Pillay mentioned:

"Please make sure this is not swept under the carpet God is great."

Lesley Kumalo wrote:

"The laws of this country favours the rich and famous."

