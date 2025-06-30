Yoh, I’m Jealous": Woman Fills Car with R300, Mzansi Stunned
- A video of a woman filling her car with R300 worth of petrol, stunned South Africans struggling with high fuel prices
- The video sparked widespread disbelief, prompting questions about the car's fuel efficiency and reminiscing about lower petrol costs
- Netizens in the comments highlighted the financial burden of fuel prices in the country and a desire for more affordable living
South Africans were stunned and envious after a viral video depicted a woman filling her car with a mere R300 worth of petrol, a stark contrast to their own struggles with high fuel costs.
In a country where soaring fuel prices have become a daily struggle for commuters and households, filling a car with a small amount immediately grabs the attention of netizens.
A recent TikTok video has left South Africans talking after a woman claimed she only needs R300 to fill up her car. The clip, shared by user @amber_fredericks, shows the woman confidently saying her Renault Kwid full tank lasts her about two weeks. With fuel prices so high these days, many viewers were left surprised and even a little jealous.
Mzansi battles fuel prices
The comments section lit up quickly. Many couldn’t believe it was still possible in today’s economy. The video struck a nerve with many who are feeling the pressure of high living costs. Petrol is a big part of that, and R300 doesn’t go far for most. A lot of users shared their own struggles, saying they spend double or even triple that amount and still don’t get very far.
Mzansi reacts to the video
SAHM/KING JESUS said:
"It's not fuel efficient, it just means your car has a small tank. It's like pouring water into a 1L bottle and a 2L bottle. 2L can serve more people than a 1L."
MrsDavids wrote:
"Even Hyundai Grand i10, if I throw in R200, it fills my tank halfway."
Mr Fish asked:
"Have you ever noticed that the Kwid only has 3 nuts holding its wheels? 🤔 Am I the only person who is concerned about this?"
Dream wrote:
"I’m scared that a Kwid might fly away in strong wind. 💨"
RNN said:
"You're driving in an excellent part of town, then."
TonyP asked:
"R300 is just under 15 litres. How is that a full tank, as per your receipt?"
Joe added:
"Only thing, you can’t drive it when it’s windy."
Johan said:
"Happy to say I fill up my tank in my Fiesta ST for R1200 and get 7km/L. 👀💀"
Thembakazi_N asked:
"How does it last you 2 weeks? Mine lasts a week. Mon–Fri, I commute to work every day. How many days do you go to the office if you do?"
MaThupi said:
"I bought my Kwid on Wednesday and I love it. 😂❤️"
nickname21674256 commented:
"Where do you live? Does that R300 fill and last that long? My R300 doesn’t even lift the needle and only lasts 1 day."
Matthew Wilson96 said:
"That's very nice, man, please do look after your car. 🥰"
Watch the TikTok video below:
