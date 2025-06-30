A video of a woman filling her car with R300 worth of petrol, stunned South Africans struggling with high fuel prices

The video sparked widespread disbelief, prompting questions about the car's fuel efficiency and reminiscing about lower petrol costs

Netizens in the comments highlighted the financial burden of fuel prices in the country and a desire for more affordable living

South Africans were stunned and envious after a viral video depicted a woman filling her car with a mere R300 worth of petrol, a stark contrast to their own struggles with high fuel costs.

A woman filled her car for just R300, leaving South Africans shocked amid sky-high petrol prices.

Source: TikTok

In a country where soaring fuel prices have become a daily struggle for commuters and households, filling a car with a small amount immediately grabs the attention of netizens.

A recent TikTok video has left South Africans talking after a woman claimed she only needs R300 to fill up her car. The clip, shared by user @amber_fredericks, shows the woman confidently saying her Renault Kwid full tank lasts her about two weeks. With fuel prices so high these days, many viewers were left surprised and even a little jealous.

Mzansi battles fuel prices

The comments section lit up quickly. Many couldn’t believe it was still possible in today’s economy. The video struck a nerve with many who are feeling the pressure of high living costs. Petrol is a big part of that, and R300 doesn’t go far for most. A lot of users shared their own struggles, saying they spend double or even triple that amount and still don’t get very far.

A TikTok showing a woman filling up with R300 petrol had South Africans questioning if it's even possible.

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the video

SAHM/KING JESUS said:

"It's not fuel efficient, it just means your car has a small tank. It's like pouring water into a 1L bottle and a 2L bottle. 2L can serve more people than a 1L."

MrsDavids wrote:

"Even Hyundai Grand i10, if I throw in R200, it fills my tank halfway."

Mr Fish asked:

"Have you ever noticed that the Kwid only has 3 nuts holding its wheels? 🤔 Am I the only person who is concerned about this?"

Dream wrote:

"I’m scared that a Kwid might fly away in strong wind. 💨"

RNN said:

"You're driving in an excellent part of town, then."

TonyP asked:

"R300 is just under 15 litres. How is that a full tank, as per your receipt?"

Joe added:

"Only thing, you can’t drive it when it’s windy."

Johan said:

"Happy to say I fill up my tank in my Fiesta ST for R1200 and get 7km/L. 👀💀"

Thembakazi_N asked:

"How does it last you 2 weeks? Mine lasts a week. Mon–Fri, I commute to work every day. How many days do you go to the office if you do?"

MaThupi said:

"I bought my Kwid on Wednesday and I love it. 😂❤️"

nickname21674256 commented:

"Where do you live? Does that R300 fill and last that long? My R300 doesn’t even lift the needle and only lasts 1 day."

Matthew Wilson96 said:

"That's very nice, man, please do look after your car. 🥰"

Watch the TikTok video below:

Source: Briefly News