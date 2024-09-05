Woman Brags About R600 Full Tank, Motorists Envious: “Mine Is R850 Ford Fiesta”
- A happy woman took to social media to brag about how cheap she filled her car with petrol
- The lady said she spent only R600 to get her vehicle full, which is way cheaper than what most pay
- The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing envy and sharing how much they spend on their rides
In this economy full tank is not easily reachable and that is why a woman took to her TikTok to brag about how much she spent to get her car full.
In the video uploaded by @lolasmallwaters, the lady is sitting in her car, showing off her full tank. She said she spent only R600 to fill her vehicle. It is not clear which ride she was using.
However, R600 for a full tank is way cheaper than what most people usually spend. Some people in the comment section complained that they spent over a thousand to get their full.
The video gained over 8k likes, with many online users sharing how much they spend on full-tank petrol.
@HunadiM said:
"You are with me on Hyundai atos ne😂😂."
@Madikgomo2 wrote:
"Mine is R850 ford fiesta🥰."
@Mio expressed:
"I don’t know how much is full tank. I always fill up before it ends so that I never feel the full money."
@Nailed it by Hazel❤️ commented:
"Crying 😭in a Tiguan R1700."
@reubengrundling said:
"Mine is R2000😭I hardly even drive it because she's heavy 🙈."
@Sdudula shared:
"R450 kwid and it lasts me whole week to and from work... 45min to and from work."
@disnormal_boii joked:
"To us whom don’t have cars 😭 R0."
