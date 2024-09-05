A happy woman took to social media to brag about how cheap she filled her car with petrol

The lady said she spent only R600 to get her vehicle full, which is way cheaper than what most pay

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing envy and sharing how much they spend on their rides

A lady said she filled up her car with only R600. Images: @Peter Cade, @Supachai Panyaviwat

Source: Getty Images

In this economy full tank is not easily reachable and that is why a woman took to her TikTok to brag about how much she spent to get her car full.

In the video uploaded by @lolasmallwaters, the lady is sitting in her car, showing off her full tank. She said she spent only R600 to fill her vehicle. It is not clear which ride she was using.

However, R600 for a full tank is way cheaper than what most people usually spend. Some people in the comment section complained that they spent over a thousand to get their full.

Woman brags about R600 full tank

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers feel envious

The video gained over 8k likes, with many online users sharing how much they spend on full-tank petrol.

@HunadiM said:

"You are with me on Hyundai atos ne😂😂."

@Madikgomo2 wrote:

"Mine is R850 ford fiesta🥰."

@Mio expressed:

"I don’t know how much is full tank. I always fill up before it ends so that I never feel the full money."

@Nailed it by Hazel❤️ commented:

"Crying 😭in a Tiguan R1700."

@reubengrundling said:

"Mine is R2000😭I hardly even drive it because she's heavy 🙈."

@Sdudula shared:

"R450 kwid and it lasts me whole week to and from work... 45min to and from work."

@disnormal_boii joked:

"To us whom don’t have cars 😭 R0."

