A proud doctor babe took to social media to celebrate her new wheels again, and she is not even sorry for the spam

Social media user @DrNosiMhlanga bought herself a new BMW and the win still feels surreal to the grateful woman

Peeps let her know that she must continue sharing her blessings as they are here for that kind of content

It is totally okay to celebrate longer than societies general standard. A boss babe decided to share pictures of her new car again as she is hella proud of her achievement.

Social media user @DrNosiMhlanga is going to keep celebrating her new ride until it sinks in. Image: Twitter / @DrNosiMhlanga

Source: Twitter

Some people celebrate their birthday only on the day they were born, while others make it a week-long, or even a month-long event… and who’s to say what is right? Social media user @DrNosiMhlanga took to Twitter with snaps of the day she collected her baby – a gorgeous pearl white BMW!

This is not the first time she has posted these pictures and it looks like it won’t be the last either. Sis is proud of what she’s achieved and has every right to be.

“I’m sorry but I’m still not over this! Blessed and Highly Favoured!”

Mzansi tells the gorgeous woman to keep celebrating her blessings

People love to see this kind of content and they want to see it as often as possible. We are living in an era of celebrating others wins and it's glorious.

Social media users told the lovely lady to re-share this as many times as she wants to, they will be right here waiting.

Take a look at some of the comments

@1DimpleLady1 said:

“Congratulations babes, even if you’re still celebrating 3 or 6 months later, it’s your win. Halala.”

@Sthandwa_Mch said:

“Don’t be sorry, you can post again even next week.”

@mazibuko_sam said:

“I'm posting this on my WhatsApp. We are officially related. Congratulations sis, omdala.”

@Mercking2 said:

@Amo__833 said:

