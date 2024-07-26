In a viral video by @nandiselogelo, a mother surprises her daughter with cake and flowers at school, capturing the girl's joy

Netizens shared heartfelt wishes and their own stories in the comments

The touching gesture inspired many, showing the impact of small acts of love

In a viral video, @nandiselogelo surprised her daughter with cake and flowers at school, sparking joy. The heartwarming gesture touched many. Images: @noselogelo/ Instagram and TikTok.

In a heartwarming video posted by @nandiselogelo, a mother surprised her daughter with cake and flowers at her school, capturing the little girl's unbridled joy and excitement.

The video quickly went viral, touching the hearts of many online.

The video shows the young girl beaming with happiness as her mother presents her with a beautiful cake and a bouquet of flowers.

Netizens wished the little girl a happy birthday

This gesture resonated with many, who shared their emotions and experiences in the comments.

@imani shared her personal story:

"It's my daughter's 10th birthday on Sunday. I can't even afford to buy her a cake 😔. God will provide someday. Happy birthday to your princess ❤️"

Tebogo Kekana noticed another sweet detail:

"Love the girl who’s clapping at the back 😊"

Namso couldn't help but be moved by the little girl's reaction:

"Her appreciation is priceless ❤️"

Hlengiwe Nkosi was inspired by the video:

"This is beautiful ❤️ I am definitely doing this for my daughter’s 17th birthday cause I have missed her birthdays for 3 consecutive years due to work."

Bohlale22_tumil expressed her emotions:

"Chopping onions 😭"

Chumaphem shared a heartfelt message:

"My two Beautiful women. Happy birthday, Princess. You’re the best mom, baby❤️"

Lastly, @user1394541962210 shared a story of hope and perseverance:

"Lovely mommy, me thinking the same idea for my daughter who is gonna turn 11. She always prayed that I might get a job, and finally, I got one on Monday. After all the struggles of our sad journey."

