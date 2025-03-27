A heartwarming video captured a woman's genuine excitement and joy as she explored her friend's brand-new Mercedes-Benz GLE for the first time

The woman shared the clip showing her friend completely overwhelmed by the luxury features of the vehicle, particularly amazed by the automatically adjusting electric seats

The friend couldn't contain her enthusiasm, repeatedly exclaiming "Yoh, yoh, yoh!" while admiring both the exterior and interior details, eventually declaring it not business class

A woman shared a clip of her bestie's amazing reaction to her new car. Images: @khumo.mwase

A South African woman's pure happiness for her friend's new luxury car purchase has captured hearts online.

Content creator @khumo.mwase posted a video showing her friend's excited reaction after seeing her new Mercedes-Benz GLE. In the clip, the overwhelmed friend gushes with genuine excitement, admiring the shining Mercedes logo projected onto the ground from the door.

Her enthusiasm only grows as she opens the door and explores the interior, repeatedly shouting "Yoh, yoh, yoh!" in amazement at the vehicle's premium features. Particularly impressed by the automatically adjusting electric seats, she declares to her friend:

"This is luxury. Not business class, but first class."

Inside the impressive Mercedes-Benz GLE

The Mercedes-Benz GLE, which has sparked much excitement, is one of the most luxurious SUVs available in South Africa. Recently facelifted, this premium vehicle blends opulent comfort with outstanding performance, reinforcing its status as a symbol of prestige.

The updated model features a redesigned front bumper with chrome inserts and sleek LED headlamps, while the interior exudes a minimalist yet high-tech luxury ambience. One of its standout features is the customisable ambient lighting, which can transform the cabin into a vibrant, nightclub-like setting at night.

Under the bonnet, the GLE 450d 4Matic AMG Line boasts a powerful 3.0-litre inline-six turbodiesel engine, delivering an impressive 285 kW and 750 Nm of torque. The vehicle remains relatively fuel-efficient, thanks to its 48V mild-hybrid system.

However, this luxury experience comes at a premium price. The GLE 450d 4Matic AMG Line starts at R2,158,362 before optional extras, while the base model in the range is priced from R1,984,304. Buyers can also opt for additional features and packages to further enhance their driving and comfort experience.

One woman was so excited for her friend's new car that her reaction went viral. Images: @khumo.mwase

Social media reacts to the friendship goals

@Tumi Maja appreciated the genuine reaction:

"😂😂 Sis, she's genuinely happy for you. This is beautiful 😍"

@Letlape Motso quoted the Mercedes-Benz slogan:

"Lol, electric seats... We don't pull here. You press and it adjusts to your height. The best or nothing."

@Moloko Monyemoratho recognised the friend:

"Khutjie Kanyane with her pure heart... O go lebogisha straight from her heart... Love you both so much ❤️"

@Theresa Mabatle found it uplifting:

"This is such a beautiful moment! 😊Inspirational 👌💃❤️"

@Motsmai James Brooks shared admiration:

"You are my mentor and motivate me a lot 🙌🙏🌟👌 God bless you continuously."

@Caroline Jaiyeoba offered congratulations:

"Wow, congratulations 🎊"

