A young lady was over the moon as she showed off her achievements, which left many inspired

The woman also revealed that she works for one of the big five companies in the country and drives a pretty impressive car

South Africans were amazed by the hun's accomplishments as they priased her in the comments

A young lady has left Mzansi in awe after sharing her impressive achievements on social media.

Woman flexes achievements as 2-time graduate

The ambitious young professional celebrated becoming a two-time graduate while enjoying the fruits of her hard work.

Taking to her TikTok account under the handle @fey_thulare, the woman revealed that she holds two academic qualifications, drives a luxury German car, and works for one of the Big Five companies in the country.

While taking to her TikTok caption, the woman simply said:

"Minister of the real enjoyment!"

It did not stop there for the hun as she shared with her viewers that she resides in a stylish Sandton apartment—all by the age of 25. Her video quickly went viral, sparking admiration and leaving many inspired by the young babe.

Her dedication and success left netizens praising the stunner, with many stating that she has set a high standard for young professionals. People who aspire to achieve financial independence and career growth at a young age were amazed by her story. @fey_thulare also mentioned that she has no children, which some saw as a personal choice that has allowed her to focus on her career and personal growth.

Watch the young lady celebrate her success in the video below:

SA is impressed by the lady's achievement

People in South Africa were inspired by the woman's accomplishments, and the video sparked a massive conversation about the power of education, financial independence, and career ambition, while others expressed their desire to follow in her footsteps.

Dolene shared:

"30, PhD (dokotela), 2 kids, 6-figure business owner (thanks to digital marketing), has a 9-5 job, Ranger Rover sports, Toyota Fortuner, fully paid house Midrand."

Ndivhuwo inquired:

"Guys, how do you score jobs in Big4 companies? Deloitte keeps on rejecting me for graduate programmes. I have an Honours in Finance and 4 years BI (Business Intelligence) work experience."

User expressed:

"And whoever is watching this, I hope you see it as motivation and hope not a measure of your worth and not an underestimate of where you are currently. May your prayers be answered."

Isabel Mahlangu poked fun at herself, saying:

"Is it safe to say I'm a two-time graduate also with my grade R and matric."

Thabi was impressed:

"Focused girlies love to see it."

YME commented:

"Congratulations hun, you’ve done well, especially on 'no kids."

