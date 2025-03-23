A young lady showed people that she was doing well in an unconventional male-dominated industry

The woman in her 20s was happy to show off the inner workings of the business she established in the fuel sector

Many people were inspired by the young business owner who also generously shared insight on the fuel industry with viewers on TikTok

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A TikToker showed people that she is thriving as a businesswoman in fuel. The lady posted a video of her work in the energy industry.

A woman showed people she is doing well with her business in the fuel industry. Image : @kgomotsocharmaine_.

Source: TikTok

The video of the young lady received more than 30,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who shared their thoughts about the woman's endeavour.

SA lady celebrates success in fuel business

In a TikTok video by @kgomotsocharmaine_, a lady showed that she is working in the petroleum industry. The lady detailed that she's a 26-year-old and runs a petroleum company. In the video, she showed herself overseeing a petrol bowser. Watch the video of the woman's day as a businesswoman below:

Woman in fuel industry advises SA

Many people commented that she motivated them to become serious about their own fuel businesses. Women in Oil and Energy SA (WOESA) explains that black women in the country have received the lowest business opportunities in the industry. WOESA helps people and companies to access opportunities as well as education with training. The 26-year-old in the video also shared some advice for interested people in the comment section. She outlined the basic requirements to become a player in the fuel industry.

According to DG Fuels, petroleum delivery is done via pipeline road tankers and rail tankers. The woman in the video delivers by road and they can be privately owned and operated. The Petroleum Products Act 1977 outlines the legal way to store, transport and retail petroleum products.

Women who were previously disadvantaged in South Africa are empowered with business opportunities and training. Image: Olga Rolenko

Source: Getty Images

Meck Staden Morwe said:

"I think this business comes with too many restrictions but it is a very good business."

VhaVenda D commented:

"I’m interested in this business but I don’t know how to start."

Kgomotso advised:

"Great to hear. Start with getting the necessary licenses, finding suppliers, and ensuring compliance. Let me know if you need help with any specific steps."

Passmore03 gushed:

"Very soon you'll be on the Astron Leagues, it just needs a reliable reputation and dedicated management."

Nahrada14 applauded:

"Oh this was so inspiring to watch. I’m super proud of you stranger 🥹❤️"

Andiswa Ma'ngcobo was pleased:

"Congratulations 🎊, nice seeing this."

lex Hustle was motivated:

"Nice I also wanna start a petroleum company."

4 Briefly News stories about impressive women

A woman working in engineering caused waves on social media after people saw a video of her at a construction site.

One lady showed people how she makes money after opening up a small business on the street.

People were impressed by a businesswoman who specialises in supplying a common vegetable in South African households.

Online users congratulated a young woman who celebrated becoming a homeowner at a very young age.

Source: Briefly News