Mzansi Woman Flexes Street Hustle, Inspires SA With Innovative Business Idea

One woman in South Africa captured the attention of many people after flexing her impressive way of making an extra income.

A South African woman flexed her street hustle in a TikTok video.

Young woman shows street hustle

The determined lady gave her viewers a glimpse of her life as she shared a TikTok video under the handle @olivisby2n5, where she showed off her hustle.

The woman who sells ice to learners during break time as a means to make an extra income inspired the online community and her video went viral online gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

While taking to her comments, @olivisby2n5 encouraged people who are afraid to start their own business, saying:

"Remove the demon scared …fear is not your future then you will start now and it will prosper."

Take a look at the video of the woman's business below:

SA shower the woman with heartwarming messages

The young lady's story inspired many people online, who flocked to the comments section to send her congratulatory messages.

Tshepiso said:

"I'm inspired by the way I have so many business ideas but so scared to start one."

Fxking added:

"My type of woman is a hustler who will go far in life."

Chreswill expressed:

"May God bless the work of your hands I pray in the name of Jesus that it won't end here it will move amen."

Yvonne@ralephenya encouraged the woman adding:

"Never my dear...keep pushing my darling."

Leratomagasela3 commented:

"Inspired I'm joining soon."

A woman in South Africa unveiled her street hustle in a TikTok video. Image: @olivisby2n5

South African women in business

Briefly News previously reported that a Johannesburg lady, who goes by the TikTok handle Naledi Dikotla, revealed that she opened her business.

previously reported that a Johannesburg lady, who goes by the TikTok handle Naledi Dikotla, revealed that she opened her business. A young lady was beaming with pride as she flexed her toilet paper business, which impressed many people online.

A woman flexed her new business space in a TikTok video that is making rounds on social media.

