South Africans went wild over a policewoman who displayed her incredible skills for the world to see.

A policewoman in South Africa wowed Mzansi with her pull-up skills in a TikTok video. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

SA impressed by the female cop's pull-ups

The female police officer was captured on camera effortlessly executing a series of pull-ups in uniform as she flexed her strength.

Social media user @tshawe_za shared the video on TikTok, which gained massive traction on the internet. The lady's strength impressed the online community, drawing admiration from South Africans.

In the clip, the officer confidently grips the bar and lifts herself with ease, showing off her remarkable upper-body strength. Many people praised her dedication to fitness, with some noting that she could outmatch even her male counterparts.

Take a look at the video below:

SA reacts to female cop’s pull-ups

Mzansi loved seeing the police officers in action beyond their daily duties, and this display of strength has undoubtedly earned her major respect. Some even joked that she was simply showing too much.

Matty (B) said:

"Well done proud of you both."

Tamietyhili wrote:

"The most difficult part of our fitness assessment, but I always don't go less than 10."

NonQele expressed:

"Love it for sister girl, you are impressive too, nkuke."

Msiyana shared:

"Superfit my brother no my sister pull-ups ayonto yodlala."

Nkosi_1234 simply said:

"Clean!"

A policewoman in South Africa wowed Mzansi with her pull-up skills in a TikTok video. Image:@tshawe_za

Source: TikTok

South Africans swoon over police officers

Briefly News previously reported that TikTok user @nnd35942 took her shot at romance by recording a video of the SAPS police officer during his traffic control duty.

One lady fell in love with someone who doesn't even know her name and she shared the image of the hunky cop.

A fitness queen and police officer had many social media users, especially men, blushing on TikTok after sharing a video of herself in uniform with a short and sweet caption that left SA swooning.

