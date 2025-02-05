A woman shared how she welcomed her man, who is part of the South African National Defence Force

She revealed that they had been apart for months, and the TikTok video gained massive traction online

People in Mzansi loved the heartwarming interaction between the two as they took to the comments section, praising him

A heartwarming moment has caught the attention of many after a wife shared her soldier husband's emotional homecoming.

A South African woman unveiled her sweet homecoming for her soldier husband. Image: @mrmrs.sebata

Source: TikTok

Wife shows soldier's sweet homecoming

The touching video was posted by the wife under the social media handle @mrmrs.sebata, showing the South African National Defence Force soldier walking through the door after months of deployment, only to be met by his overjoyed wife.

@mrmrs.sebata revealed to her viewers that her man had gone for 3 months on a mission. The woman who had been eagerly awaiting her bae's return greeted him with open arms, and the reunion was filled with love, laughter, and tears of happiness.

The emotional footage showcases the deep bond between the couple, as the soldier couldn’t hide his smile upon seeing his wife again which left South Africans in awe.

Watch the wholesome video below:

SA is proud of the SANDF soldier

People headed to the comments with admiration for the couple's heartfelt reunion, with many expressing how special it is to see such moments of joy after long separations, while others praised the man for his hard work and sacrifice.

User said:

"We're proud Lefa, God bless you bra."

Vehveh_dyani added:

"Thank you God for his life."

Bossfurk wrote:

"Is Lefa in Congo too, but he sounds like ne ago nyonyobelaa."

Sibongiseni Mlaba expressed:

"Rwanda and M23 must learn South African Blood comes at a high price, for the love of family and country, our enemies shall feel hell's fury."

A South African woman showed off her sweet homecoming for her soldier hubby in a TikTok video. Image: @mrmrs.sebata

Source: TikTok

SANDF troops deployed in DRC

Briefly News previously reported that the tragic passing of four more South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers ignited a wave of mixed reactions on social media.

previously reported that the tragic passing of four more South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers ignited a wave of mixed reactions on social media. The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is reportedly preparing to deploy reinforcements of troops and weapons to assist the forces that are on a peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

A woman's vulnerable TikTok post about the stress of having a partner serving in the Democratic Republic of Congo has given voice to the silent struggles of military families.

Source: Briefly News