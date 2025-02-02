A South African woman's emotional TikTok about the anxiety of having a partner deployed in the DRC amid recent conflicts struck a chord with military families

Content creator @2tontle captured the reality of waiting for news from loved ones serving in dangerous peacekeeping missions

The post resonated deeply with other families of deployed SANDF members, sparking conversations about the emotional toll of military service

A woman shared a post on feeling anxious about not having contact with her partner who's been deployed to DRC.

Source: TikTok

A woman's vulnerable TikTok post about the stress of having a partner serving in the Democratic Republic of Congo has given voice to the silent struggles of military families. Content creator @2tontle shared a photo showing visible signs of distress, accompanied by the caption:

"POV: Your partner is serving in the DRC and you're having anxiety due to hours of no contact."

View the TikTok post here.

A woman shared a TikTok posting showing her state after having no contact with her partner for hours. The worry is that he is serving in the DRC for the peacekeeping mission.

Source: TikTok

Current situation in DRC

The post comes amid heightened tensions in the DRC, where SANDF troops are part of the SADC Mission (SAMIDRC) alongside forces from Malawi and Tanzania. President Ramaphosa recently addressed the nation regarding the intensified fighting between M23 rebels and peacekeeping forces.

As military personnel continue their peacekeeping mission, their loved ones face the challenging reality of uncertain communication and constant worry about their safety.



Source: TikTok

SA rallies behind military families

@queen B reassured:

"Our SANDF members in DRC are currently okay 🙏🙏"

@Esita kahigima expressed:

"On behalf of all Congolese, we want to apologize and thank you 😭for coming to our aid. May God protect your partner, may each sacrifice that y'all have done not go in vain 😭🙏🙏 Siyaxolisa."

@Karabo MotheoLeago shared:

"Saw my brother on another video running 😭😭😭 He seems injured 😭 Iyoh modimo emisha tsogo lago hlee."

@Mamello Mokone revealed:

"My cousin called us to let us know he loves us and if anything happens, he would have tried... I am not okay."

@Sharon said:

"My dad is going there😭😭I will pray for them so God protects them. I believe they are going to return alive and well let's pray pls💗"

@Luyanda Nothando empathized:

"I'm crying I don't have a family member but this is painful."

