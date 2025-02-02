“Having Anxiety Due to Hours of No Contact”: Woman’s Raw Post About Partner Serving in DRC Hits Home
- A South African woman's emotional TikTok about the anxiety of having a partner deployed in the DRC amid recent conflicts struck a chord with military families
- Content creator @2tontle captured the reality of waiting for news from loved ones serving in dangerous peacekeeping missions
- The post resonated deeply with other families of deployed SANDF members, sparking conversations about the emotional toll of military service
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A woman's vulnerable TikTok post about the stress of having a partner serving in the Democratic Republic of Congo has given voice to the silent struggles of military families. Content creator @2tontle shared a photo showing visible signs of distress, accompanied by the caption:
"POV: Your partner is serving in the DRC and you're having anxiety due to hours of no contact."
View the TikTok post here.
CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.
Current situation in DRC
The post comes amid heightened tensions in the DRC, where SANDF troops are part of the SADC Mission (SAMIDRC) alongside forces from Malawi and Tanzania. President Ramaphosa recently addressed the nation regarding the intensified fighting between M23 rebels and peacekeeping forces.
As military personnel continue their peacekeeping mission, their loved ones face the challenging reality of uncertain communication and constant worry about their safety.
SA rallies behind military families
@queen B reassured:
"Our SANDF members in DRC are currently okay 🙏🙏"
@Esita kahigima expressed:
"On behalf of all Congolese, we want to apologize and thank you 😭for coming to our aid. May God protect your partner, may each sacrifice that y'all have done not go in vain 😭🙏🙏 Siyaxolisa."
@Karabo MotheoLeago shared:
"Saw my brother on another video running 😭😭😭 He seems injured 😭 Iyoh modimo emisha tsogo lago hlee."
@Mamello Mokone revealed:
"My cousin called us to let us know he loves us and if anything happens, he would have tried... I am not okay."
@Sharon said:
"My dad is going there😭😭I will pray for them so God protects them. I believe they are going to return alive and well let's pray pls💗"
@Luyanda Nothando empathized:
"I'm crying I don't have a family member but this is painful."
Other military-related stories
- Briefly News recently reported on a Western Cape family who voiced their growing concerns after losing contact with their nephew serving in the DRC, highlighting the widespread anxiety among military families.
- Another woman's emotional post about her partner's deployment garnered nationwide support, with South Africans uniting to offer comfort and prayers.
- A heartbreaking tribute from a fallen soldier's wife brought home the ultimate sacrifice some families face, as the nation continues to support its military community.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a versatile writer and editor with expertise across platforms. Currently a human interest writer at Briefly News, she began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later specialized in professional documents at Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za