The family of one of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers is concerned for his safety

Caroline Kordom from Saron called on the government to withdraw the troops before more lives are lost

A total of 13 soldiers' lives have been lost in fighting in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

A Western Cape family are worried as they have not heard from their nephew, a SANDF soldier in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

WESTERN CAPE – A Saron family is increasingly worried about the safety of their loved one, a soldier stationed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Caroline Kordom from Saron opened up about the fears she and her family shared over their nephew’s safety as conflict continues between M23 rebels and peacekeeping forces in the eastern part of the DRC.

Kordom’s nephew is one of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers stationed in the war-torn Goma area of the Central African country.

Family hasn’t heard from their nephew

Speaking to EWN, Kordom expressed concern that they had not heard from their nephew since the news broke that some of his colleagues were killed in the DRC. On Friday, 24 January 2025, the SANDF confirmed that nine soldiers were killed during clashes with rebels. On Tuesday, 28 January, a further four soldiers were declared dead. Three were killed in a devastating mortar attack, while the fourth succumbed to injuries sustained in earlier skirmishes.

As the number of fatalities continues to rise, Kordom is calling on the government to withdraw the troops before more lives are lost.

"We haven’t heard anything from them, so we want SANDF to withdraw our soldiers,” she said.

Kordom added that on Monday, 27 January, they received a message from a lady in Goma saying that the city was surrounded by M23, heightening fears for his safety.

The family are calling for troops to be withdrawn from the DRC over fears that more lives will be lost.

SANDF soldiers killed in the DRC

In a related article, the SANDF confirmed the passing of four more soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Briefly News reported that three of the soldiers were killed when M23 rebels launched a mortar attack.

The fourth soldier succumbed to injuries sustained during earlier conflicts with the rebels near Goma.

