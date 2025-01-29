Western Cape Family Fears for Nephew’s Safety, Haven’t Heard From Him Since SANDF Troops Died in DRC
- The family of one of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers is concerned for his safety
- Caroline Kordom from Saron called on the government to withdraw the troops before more lives are lost
- A total of 13 soldiers' lives have been lost in fighting in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
WESTERN CAPE – A Saron family is increasingly worried about the safety of their loved one, a soldier stationed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
Caroline Kordom from Saron opened up about the fears she and her family shared over their nephew’s safety as conflict continues between M23 rebels and peacekeeping forces in the eastern part of the DRC.
Kordom’s nephew is one of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers stationed in the war-torn Goma area of the Central African country.
Family hasn’t heard from their nephew
Speaking to EWN, Kordom expressed concern that they had not heard from their nephew since the news broke that some of his colleagues were killed in the DRC. On Friday, 24 January 2025, the SANDF confirmed that nine soldiers were killed during clashes with rebels. On Tuesday, 28 January, a further four soldiers were declared dead. Three were killed in a devastating mortar attack, while the fourth succumbed to injuries sustained in earlier skirmishes.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
As the number of fatalities continues to rise, Kordom is calling on the government to withdraw the troops before more lives are lost.
"We haven’t heard anything from them, so we want SANDF to withdraw our soldiers,” she said.
Kordom added that on Monday, 27 January, they received a message from a lady in Goma saying that the city was surrounded by M23, heightening fears for his safety.
What you need to know about the DRC fighting
- The South African National Defence Union claimed that soldiers were under-resourced
- Angie Motshekga has been criticised for her travel expenditure while the SANDF is suffering
- The South African National Defence Force denied reports that they had surrendered to rebels
- Family of slain soldier described him as a patriot who always wanted to be a soldier
SANDF soldiers killed in the DRC
In a related article, the SANDF confirmed the passing of four more soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Briefly News reported that three of the soldiers were killed when M23 rebels launched a mortar attack.
The fourth soldier succumbed to injuries sustained during earlier conflicts with the rebels near Goma.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za