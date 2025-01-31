A South African private security company has put its hand up to assist UN peacekeeping troops fight militia in Goma

The offer to back South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers comes after 13 troops were killed in an ambush

Defence Minister Angie Motshekga disagreed with the suggestion the SANDF lacked sufficient resources amid the battle

GOMA — A locally-based private security company is ready to prove its mettle in armed conflict. Its target: help the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to settle the battle against the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF).

A notice of intention went up following the killing of 13 SANDF troops deployed on a United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) during a week of bloodshed.

Security company ready to take Goma stand

The company, which did not want its name to be published for security reasons, was decisive in saying it could push back against M23 rebels.

The militia reportedly killed the SA soldiers in an ambush-style attack after the troops reportedly ran out of ammo amid the ongoing conflict.

However, Defence Minister Angie Motshekga poured cold water on the suggestion, saying the generals had not reported a lack of resources amid the ongoing battle. This included food, contrary to circulating reports.

Assessing the situation in Goma, the security firm said things could escalate if the SA government did not assert its might on the continent.

The owner of the firm said the SA government had been undermined by the fighting forces, likely pointing to a lack of preparedness.

"Our soldiers [might not have been] prepared to face off with the well-established forces that attacked them," said the anonymous source.

“[But] our company [can] step in and support the SANDF's DRC mission. They [seemingly] had enough time to plan and attack our troops."

He said his company did not intend to escalate the conflict.

"But we won't hesitate to protect our brothers and sisters," he affirmed.

In a statement, the SANDF said that the troops continued to hold strong, committed to the pursuit of peace and stability in the region.

Earlier, on Wednesday, 27 January 2025, Rwandan President Paul Kagame fired back at President Cyril Ramaphosa and SA government officials. He accused them of spewing lies and distorting the truth after earlier talks between him and Ramaphosa, after which he went on the offensive with a stern warning.

Ramaphosa addresses DRC conflict

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa, in addressing the ongoing DRC conflict, offered condolences to the fallen soldiers' families.

He expressed concern about recent speculation that the troops were under-resourced, while other reports alleged they had run out of ammunition.

