Samthing Soweto went down memory lane and posted an adorable throwback picture

A social media fan asked to see a picture from the singer's childhood, and he did not disappoint

While some supporters gushed over young Samkelo, others picked his brain about his upbringing

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Samthing Soweto shared a decades-old picture of himself. Images: samthingsoweto

Source: Twitter

Samthing Soweto left his social media supporters feeling nostalgic after he shared a picture of himself when he was younger.

Samthing Soweto posts throwback picture

Coming from an epic release of his latest album on 4 July 2025, Samthing Soweto has retired from hermit mode and is back to connecting with his online supporters.

With the singer's chart-dominating project, Touch Is A Move (Good Morning), fans felt as though they hadn't heard from him in a long time, and they're not wrong.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Samthing Soweto's last released album was in 2019 with Isphithiphithi, and since then, he has only released singles and left fans yearning for a complete body of work.

Now, with his latest release, supporters are using this opportunity to learn more about Samkelo Lelethu Mdolomba, and one fan had him dig through his family photo album for a childhood picture.

A fan asked Samthing to share a photo of his younger self, and he obliged. Image: samthingsoweto

Source: Twitter

On 18 July, Twitter (X) user cyriltaaz asked the singer to share a picture of himself as a child, noting that he was a troublesome child:

"Please post a photo of little Samkelo. Oh, he was so problematic."

Samthing Soweto was born and raised in Soweto, hence his name. According to his X post, he was also the only one at home who spoke isiZulu.

As a teenager, Samkelo started using drugs and was also involved in crime. He was later arrested and sent to a youth detention centre, where he practised and made music full-time. This helped him break away from a life of crime.

The Deda singer shared a decades-old picture of his young, bright-eyed self, embracing two younger kids.

Here's what Mzansi said about Samthing Soweto's picture

Cue the collective "awws!"

Fans gushed over little Samkelo, while others asked whether the other little boy was Bhut'Lungisa from his songs of the same name.

BuddhaHaiter said:

"Grand grand, uSamkelo grew up as iqanda leFAMILY, and he is now IQANDA le-Country. Great album, bro, and great story."

Themz_tmb asked:

"@samthingsoweto, isn't that Siphiwe with the red? I can't see who the girl is."

Sid_Zulu was curious:

"Where is Bhut'Lungisa here?"

KatlehoPMotaung requested:

"May we please see Bhut'Lungisa?"

Social media users asked about Bhut'Lungisa after seeing Samthing Soweto's picture as a child. Image: samthingsoweto

Source: Twitter

uCELIMPILO wrote:

"The person I'd really like to see is Bhut'Lungisa."

Nkati_ gushed over Samthing Soweto:

"Oh, my cutie patootie."

Thando Thabethe posts a picture of herself as a child

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Thando Thabethe's picture as a child.

The award-winning radio personality celebrated her birthday and shared an adorable throwback picture of herself, and fans showed her love:

Clickass3 said:

"Bubble lips since birth, cute one, Thando. You deserve what you have and eternal happiness, and more deals, and please keep yourself within you. God will grant you blessings."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News