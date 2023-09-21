Thando Thabethe was awarded the Coolest Local Radio Personality Award recently at the Sunday Times' GenNext

The 947 radio host said she was grateful and expressed her gratitude upon winning the award

Fans of the radio personality celebrated with her and sent congratulatory messages

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Thando Thabethe Bagged a radio award recently. Image: @thandothabethe

Source: Instagram

Halala, Thando Thabethe bagged herself an award recently. The 947 radio host shared the good news on her Instagram timeline.

Thando bags a Sunday Times' NextGen Award

Congratulations are in order for the award-winning radio host, Thando 'Thabooty' Thabethe scored herself The Coolest Local Radio Personality Award at the Sunday Times' NextGen.

The 947 radio host announced her big win online recently.

She posted snapshots of her in work mode and a pic of her award and captioned it:

"Breaking news! I've just been honoured with the title of "most hip radio personality" in The Sunday Times GenNext survey, a comprehensive youth-focused study conducted by Yellowwood. This survey serves as a gauge for what South Africa's young generation, ranging from 8 to 24 years old, finds trendy and inspiring.

"It also sheds light on which brands resonate with them and are deemed 'cool,' offering valuable insights for brand management, advertising, and marketing professionals."

See the post below:

The media personality is bagging many wins this year, as she recently bagged a new role on a Netflix animation series.

Netizens congratulate Thando Thabethe for her win

Shortly after posting the good news, social media users went to her comment section and congratulated the radio personality for bagging an award:

delanibly wrote:

"Congrats, you've really earned it, from 5fm and the boundaries you breached there to 947 and the chair you sit in, things have happened exactly as they were meant to happen. There might have been doubters and detractors along the way, which comes with going first, It feels good to know I was on the right side..."

zoe.n___ responded:

"Aaahh!!! You Deserve it."

the_tara_lee said:

"You are the coolest."

bohangmoeko wrote:

"Well deserved!"

thisisselby replied:

"Congratulations, my lover."

melzinbala wrote:

"Congrats, Thando!"

babalwa.mtshiselwa responded:

"Yassssss!! Ofcoz you have !!!! Congrats, darling."

karabontshweng said:

"Congratulations, Thando."

Thando also celebrated ten years of being on the sitcom called My Perfect Family. Thando has taken on many roles in the media since entering the industry at 13 years old.

Thando accuses her ex-lover Lunga of harassment

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that 947 radio host Thando Thabethe accused her former lover, actor Lunga Shabalala, of harassment. Thando Thabethe has recently obtained an interim protection order against Lunga.

Thando detailed various concerning incidents in the court document, including a break-in at her residence and Shabalala's persistent presence in her life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News