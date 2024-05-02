Johannesburg Emergency Management Services firefighters have tamed the M1 inferno after 18 hours

Reports suggest that the blaze could've been started by thieves who reportedly burnt the 88volt cable

City Power was expected to assess the extent of the damage once firefighters deemed the area safe

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

An 18-hour blaze on Johannesburg’s M1 highway double-decker bridge in Braamfontein threatened to collapse the roadway.

Firefighters assess the area

Authorities believe the fire was sparked by thieves who reportedly burnt the 88-volt cable running on the sides of the bridge on 30 April 2024.

A post by @JoburgMPD explained that the roadway was closed so that Johannesburg Emergency Management Services could battle the blaze.

Firefighters managed to quell the inferno after 18 hours.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi told Briefly News that his team would return to the site’s underground tunnel on 2 May 2024 to assess its safety before handing it over to City Power to conduct their assessment of the damage.

According to a SowetanLIVE report, the inferno resulted in power outages in Braamfontein, Parktown, Vrededorp, Joburg CBD and Melville.

Jo’burg citizens concerned by infernos trend

Many netizens were worried by the number of fires that broke out across the city

@BukamuT said:

“One day the bridge will eventually succumb to the evil deeds of the Zamazamad.”

@kazaba_luc wondered:

“Might be hobos with their winter blues who started the fire.”

@Mandla_main_man predicted:

“One day this city will burn to ashes.”

@ingotya1 pointed out:

“Joburg is quickly overtaking CT as fire capital of Mzantsi ”

@JuniperRest added:

“Homeless people are always making fire there and you do nothing about it.”

