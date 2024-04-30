The Western Cape High Court has tightened security as two alleged crime bosses appear with their co-accused

Nafiz Modack and his 14 co-accused were in one courtroom, while Mark Lifman, Jerome Booysen and their 12 co-accused were in another

Some netizens wondered how proceedings would unfold, while others contemplated the cost of the operation

Alleged crime bosses, including Nafiz Modack, appeared in different Western Cape High Court courtrooms to attend their respective trials. Images: Jaco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images and Stock Image

Security is highly visible in the Western Cape High Court as two alleged crime bosses appear in different courtrooms.

High-stakes trials appear in the same court

Nafiz Modack and his 14 co-accused are facing 124 charges, including the 2020 murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear.

A report by EWN said Mark Lifman, Jerome Booysen and their co-accused are looking at 36 charges linked to the 2017 murder of Steroid King Brian Wainstein.

According to eNCA, both cases were being heard under tight security.

Netizens share their views on the cases

Citizens following the proceedings had many questions about the accused, logistics and cost of the trials.

@SibuKoyana feels sorry for the SAPS:

“A nightmare for SAPS to arrange its logistics for these appearances.”

@TheCourtesan1 seemingly offered an insult:

“Donkie. Wonder hoekom? [Donkey. I wonder why?]”

@mokone_eddie is concerned about the influence of criminals:

“This is crazy. These underworld people have so much impunity.”

@PrinceChid81681 asked:

“What testimony will he even have?”

@JayKay92102236 drew attention to the financial aspects of the trials:

“And each day costs at least R100 000 while the case is going nowhere.”

