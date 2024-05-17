Dannielynn Birkhead's net worth: How rich is Anna Nicole Smith's daughter?

Dannielynn Birkhead is known for being the daughter of the late Playboy model Anna Nicole Smith. Her mother died when she was a few months old, and she was raised by her father, photographer Larry Birkhead. This article highlights Dannielynn Birkhead's net worth today, including her inheritance from her late mother.

Dannielynn Birkhead at the Kentucky Derby 150 (R) and Anna Nicole during the Comedy Central Roast of Pamela Anderson (L). Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Daniel Boczarski (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Dannielynn has mainly been raised out of the limelight but occasionally makes public outings alongside her father, Larry. She lost her older half-brother, Daniel Wayne Smith when she was three days old and later lost her mother at five months old. Her mother's death led to a heated paternity battle between several men before a DNA test found Larry to be the father.

Dannielynn Birkhead's profile summary

Full name Dannielynn Birkhead Date of birth September 7, 2006 Age 17 years old in 2024 Birth sign Virgo Place of birth Nassau, Bahamas Current residence Kentucky, United States Nationality American Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Gender Female Parents Model Anna Nicole Smith (1967 - 2007), Photographer Larry Birkhead Siblings Half-brother Daniel Wayne Smith (January 1986 - September 2006) Social media Instagram Known for Being Anna Nicole Smith's daughter

Dannielynn Birkhead's net worth in 2024

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter is estimated to be worth $3 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Most of her fortune is from the inheritance left by her mother, Anna Nicole Smith.

Did Dannielynn inherit money?

In 2008, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mitchell Beckloff made Dannielynn the sole heir to Anna Nicole Smith's estate, and a trust fund was set up in her name. Larry Birkhead and Smith's executor, Harry K. Stern, became her co-trustees.

When Anna Smith passed away in 2007, her will indicated that her son Daniel was the sole heir. She drafted the will in 2001 before Dannielynn's birth, and she died before amending it following Daniel's death in 2006.

Anna left behind personal property valued at $10,000 and real estate property worth $1.8 million. Her will also indicated she had a $1.1 million mortgage. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she was worth $1 million at the time of her death.

Top 5 facts about model Anna Nicole Smith's daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead. Photo: Daniel Boczarski on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Dannielynn Birkhead's inheritance battle with J. Howard Marshall's estate

Before Anna Smith passed away, she was involved in an inheritance battle with the estate of the late Texas billionaire J. Howard Marshall II. The Playboy model was married to Howard in 1994 when she was 26, and he was 89.

The billionaire passed away 14 months later in 1995, leaving his $1.6 billion fortune to his son E. Pierce Marshall but nothing to Smith. The model later challenged the will, claiming Howard had promised by word of mouth to leave her over $300 million, according to NBC.

After Anna Smith's death in February 2007, her estate took over the court battle. They were seeking to obtain around $44 million that was to be passed down to her only surviving child, Dannielynn Birkhead.

In August 2014, almost 2 decades after Howard's death, a Houston jury ruled that the billionaire was mentally fit and not under undue pressure when he wrote the will. The Marshall fortune and shares in Koch Industries were passed to Pierce Marshall's wife, Elaine, and their two children after Pierce died in 2006.

Dannielynn Birkhead and Larry Birkhead during the 145th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Jason Kempin

Source: Getty Images

Dannielynn Birkhead's modelling

In 2013, Dannielynn tried following in her mother's footsteps when she modelled for the Guess Kids Spring campaign at just 6 years old. Her mother was the face of Guess in the 1990s. Guess creative director Paul Marciano called the young model a 'second-generation Guess girl', adding,

Dannielynn has the same playful spirit that her mother had on a set.

Her debut in the modelling industry drew mixed reactions, prompting her father to clarify why he had let her model. Larry said in a previous interview that modelling was the best way to let Dannielynn bond with her late mother.

Dannielynn has always looked up to her mom's image and said that her mom's an angel...I think that this is kind of Dannielynn's way of paying tribute to her mom in her own special way...To see her mom's picture next to hers as a GUESS girl and say, 'Hey, I was a GUESS Kids girl, and my mommy was a Guess girl,' that might be her only connection with her mom.

Larry did not intend to make modelling his daughter's focus at such a young age. After the Guess campaign, he let her be a normal kid and go to school.

Where is Dannielynn Birkhead today?

Dannielynn resides with her father, Larry Birkhead, in Kentucky. She is currently in her senior year of high school, where she is active in school plays. Her father told People that she is interested in forensics and might pursue it in college.

She takes a forensic class in high school, and she enjoys it, so she's starting to talk about that, which is great because I like to watch Dateline. So we're on the same page with that.

The Birkheads usually go to the Kentucky Derby every year since Dannielynn was 3 years old. In May 2024, the father-daughter graced the annual event, and Dannielynn wore a scarlet Badgley Mischka. The Kentucky Derby holds special significance for Larry Birkhead, as it is where he met the late Anna Nicole Smith back in 2003.

Larry Birkhead and his daughter Dannielynn Birkhead during the Barnstable Brown Gala at Barnstable-Brown Mansion in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Stephen J. Cohen

Source: Getty Images

Who inherited all of Anna Nicole Smith's money?

Dannielynn Birkhead inherited all the wealth left behind by her late mother, Anna Nicole Smith. The Playboy model had initially left everything to her son Daniel before he passed away at 20 years old.

Does Dannielynn Birkhead have any money?

After Anna Nicole Smith's death, the money was placed in her daughter's trust. Her mother was estimated to be worth $1 million at the time of her passing in 2007.

Is Dannielynn Birkhead rich?

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter is worth $3 million today but has yet to launch her career. It is unclear when she will be allowed to access her trust fund. Larry has raised her as a single father since she was a child.

Dannielynn Birkhead and her father, Larry Birkhead, during the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Stephen J. Cohen

Source: Getty Images

Dannielynn Birkhead's net worth reflects the fortune that Anna Nicole left behind. Under the guardianship of her father, she continues to keep her mother's memory alive while still concentrating on her studies.

