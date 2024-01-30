Who is Meredith Garretson? 7 Facts about the American actress

Meredith Garretson is an upcoming American actress best known for appearing on Resident Alien as Kate Hawthorne alongside stars like Alce Wetterlund, Corey Reynolds, and Alan Tudyk. She landed her breakout role in 2021 but has been in the industry since the early 2010s. Keep reading for lesser-known facts about her life.

Meredith Garretson during The Offer LA premiere at Paramount Studios. Photo: Leon Bennett/Kevin Winter (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Meredith never thought she would become an actress because she loved athletics growing up. She was involved in multiple sports like swimming, soccer, figure skating, lacrosse, and running and excelled academically. She decided to make acting her career after her undergrad studies.

Meredith Garretson's profile summary and bio

Full name Meredith Garretson Date of birth April 27, 1983 Age 40 years in 2024 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Alexandria, Washington, D.C, United Stats Nationality American Sexual orientation Queer Marital status Married Husband Professional photographer Daniel Garretson Parents Laurie (mother) Siblings Angela (sister) Education New York University's Tisch School of the Arts (MFA), Maggie Flanigan Studio (Meisner Technique) Profession Actress Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Meredith Garretson's age

Meredith Garretson's birthday is April 27, 1983 (40 years in 2024). She was born and raised in Washington, D.C., by her mother, Laurie, and her father, who was active in politics. She has a sister called Angela.

Meredith Garretson's measurements

Meredith Garretson's height is approximately 5 feet 4 inches (1.64 m). Her weight is around 54 kgs (199 lbs), while her measurements are about 34-24-34 inches. She has dark brown hair and eyes.

Top 5 facts about Meredith Garretson. Photo: Gilbert Flores on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Meredith Garretson's husband

The Resident Alien actress is married to professional photographer Daniel Garretson. The couple got engaged in August 2014. Meredith revealed news of their engagement with the Instagram caption,

I am officially the luckiest human being on earth. On Friday night, the greatest, truest, kindest, smartest, most honest, beautiful, talented, courageous, loyal, hilarious, giving human being in this universe asked me to be his wife. Daniel Garretson, loving you is THE best thing that ever happened to me.

The couple tied the knot in June 2016. The Offer actress often celebrates their yearly marriage anniversary. Danny also occasionally posts Meredith on his Instagram, @dgarcon.

Meredith Garretson is queer

The Offer actress shared that she is a queer woman during the June 2018 pride month. She was celebrating her second marriage anniversary with her husband, Danny, who she appreciated for embracing 'all of her' in a touching Instagram post.

Today, we have been married for two years, and I am celebrating both our wedding anniversary and still celebrating PRIDE. I am so proud to be a queer woman, and I am so grateful to be loved by such a wonderful human being - who embraces ALL of me.

Meredith Garretson and her husband, Danny, in an Instagram post celebrating their love. Photo: @meredithgarretson on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Meredith Garretson studied at NYU

After her undergraduate studies, the actress attended the Maggie Flanigan Studio for two years to train in the Meisner Technique. Later, in 2017, she obtained her MFA from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.

Meredith Garretson's acting career

Garretson was active in school plays but was more interested in academics and sports. During her interview on the Too Opinionated podcast, she revealed she tried to avoid becoming an actor before eventually embracing it after her freshman year.

I kind of tried to avoid being an actress...and I went to college, and I thought, okay... I'm going to be premed, and I was like well I speak Spanish maybe I'll be a language major...I couldn't get it yet.

She started professional acting in the early 2010s. One of her earliest projects is the 2011 drama-thriller Blissestraße, in which she portrayed Rodney. She then had minor roles in The Prodigal Son, Elementary, and The Good Fight.

The actress landed her major acting role in 2021 when she joined the cast of SyFy's series Resident Alien as Kate Hawthorne. She also starred in the critically acclaimed limited series The Offer as Ali MacGraw.

Meredith has an exciting lineup of upcoming projects. She is set to appear in the drama Paint Made Flesh, which follows the life of a secretive young woman seeking to revive her artistic ambition. She will also appear in Friendship as Bianca alongside stars like Paul Rudd, Kate Mara, and Tim Robinson.

The actress has also ventured into production. She founded the New York-based theatre company LabRats and is the founding member of the Society Theatre Company in NYC.

Meredith Garretson's filmography

Project Year Role Friendship Pre-production Bianca Paint Made Flesh (Drama) Post-production Willa Chicago Med (What Happens in the Dark Always Comes to Light episode) 2024 Tessa Dunn New Amsterdam (In the episode Falling) 2023 Tennessee Kay The Offer on Paramount Plus 2021 Ali McGraw Stargirl (In the episode Frenemies – Chapter Twelve: The Last Will and Testament of Sylvester Pemberton) 2022 Delores Winters Resident Alien on Syfy and Peacock 2021 to 2022 Kate Hawthorne She Watches from the Woods (Crime-drama thriller) 2021 June Martin Prodigal Son (In two episodes) 2019 to 2020 Kimberly Fosse/Verdon (Biographical drama) 2019 Bridget The Good Fight (In the episode Day 443) 2018 Reese Elementary (In the episode Through the Fog) 2018 Lydia Winchell C: 299 792 Kilometers Per Second (Short film) 2013 Operator Capra/Meredith Autry Two-Bit Taj Mahal (Crime-drama) 2013 Sally Faye Redmond Blissestraße (Drama-thriller) 2011 Rodney

Top seven facts about Meredith Garretson

Meredith is a gramophone-tic synesthete, according to her IMDB profile. She is queer. The actress loves 1970s fashion, which helped her blend into her role as Ali MacGraw on The Offer. She is best friends with her Resident Alien co-star, actress Sara Tomko. She is a vegan and likes kale. She is a pet mom and is fond of her dog, Arlo. Arlo was born in 2009 and has an Instagram account, @whatsinarlosmouth. She is a yoga enthusiast and is good at athletic sports like swimming, figure skating, running, and lacrosse.

Actors Levi Fiehler and Meredith Garretson in a Resident Alien scene, episode 208. Photo: SYFY

Source: Getty Images

FAQs about Meredith Garretson

Here are some frequently asked questions about the actress.

What does Meredith Garretson play in The Offer?

She portrays Ali MacGraw in the Paramount Plus limited series. She joined The Offer cast in 2021 and appeared in seven episodes.

What shows is Meredith Garretson in?

The actress has been in popular shows like Resident Alien and The Offer. She also had minor roles in The Good Fight and The Prodigal Son.

How old is Meredith Garretson?

The Offer actress is 40 years old in 2024. She was born on April 27, 1983, in Washington, D.C., United States.

Actors Meredith Garretson and Alan Tudyk in a Resident Alien scene, episode 101. Photo: James Dittinger

Source: Getty Images

Meredith Garretson has proved to be good at what she does. Her exemplary performance in Resident Alien and The Offer has spotlighted her career, and her future in the industry looks great.

READ ALSO: Meet Adalynn Rose Daughtry, Chris Daughtry's daughter

Briefly.co.za shared interesting facts about Chris Daughtry's youngest daughter, Adalynn Rose. The rockstar is a father of three other kids, including the ones he adopted when he married his wife, Deanna.

Adalynn Rose has been shielded from the limelight but has inspired some of her father's lyrics. Check the article for more on her life today.

Source: Briefly News