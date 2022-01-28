Global site navigation

Top-rated art schools Johannesburg: A-Z list with images and contact details
Top-rated art schools Johannesburg: A-Z list with images and contact details

by  James Ceves

Art schools in South Africa teach skills that could take you years to learn independently. Also, most art professors train students from personal experiences because they are accomplished artists, and people who can't obtain training equipment by themselves access them at these schools. So, are you searching for good art schools in Johannesburg?

art schools Johannesburg
Art schools prepare one for future creative careers and build them into community artists who make positive changes worldwide. Photo: @MStudioImages
Source: Getty Images

Many art high schools in South Africa focus on academics and performance arts. Some even have compulsory art subjects. The city is also packed with top-rated art colleges and organizations that provide adult art classes.

Top 10 performing arts schools in Johannesburg

Have you been looking for a well-compiled list of performing arts schools in Johannesburg for children and teens only? Check out these institutions:

1. Espoir Academy of Academics & Performance Art

art schools Johannesburg
The school develops its learner's visual sensitivity to nature and the environment and helps them discover the visual richness of this qualitative world. Photo: @espoirsa
Source: Facebook

Espoir Academy is a private primary and high school. The institution helps learners explore and express their feelings and stimulates their imagination.

  • Location: 31 Rifle Range Rd, Ridgeway, Johannesburg South, 2091
  • Email: info@espoiracademy.co.za
  • Phone: +27 (0) 87 378 1615 or +27 (0) 87 378 1626
  • WhatsApp: +27 (0) 82 336 9877

2. Fame Academy

art schools Johannesburg
The academy is devoted to nurturing young South African talent in performing arts. Over 1,000 kids have attended its workshops. Photo: @Vicky Friedman
Source: Facebook

Get the best art classes in Johannesburg from Vicky Friedman's Fame Academy. The school trains 6-16-year-olds. The musical theatre training program comprises celebrity guest visits and a professional photoshoot. The child gets a certificate and performs for parents afterwards.

  • Location: Crawford College, Waterstone Dr, Benmore Gardens, Johannesburg, 2196
  • Phone: 082 336 4424
  • Email: vicky@showiz.co.za

3. Greenside High School

art schools Johannesburg
Greenside is unequivocally committed to academic and extra-curricular excellence. Photo: @InterSchoolsDanceChallenge
Source: Facebook

Greenside High School has been one of the best art high schools in Johannesburg for years. Some former students have appeared in musical theatre productions, TV ads, and print commercials.

  • Location: Geers Ave, Greenside, Johannesburg, 2034
  • Postal Address: 84042, Greenside 2034
  • Phone: 011-646-0113/4
  • Fax: 011-646-2436
  • Emergency Contact: 083 255 6370
  • Email: info@greensidehigh.co.za

4. Helen O'Grady Drama Academy

art schools Johannesburg
The school began in a hall in 1979. Its branches are now all over the continent, from Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, etc. Photo: @helenogradyjoburg
Source: Facebook

Helen O'Grady (a drama teacher and actress) established the academy's first evening classes for 5-18-year-olds in Australia. The school has many branches Mzansi, including Durban, East London, and Joburg.

  • Location: Blairgowrie Recreation Centre, Park Ln, Blairgowrie, Johannesburg, 2123
  • Postal address: 211032, The Fig Tree, 6033 Port Elizabeth
  • Tel: +27 (0) 41 367 1210
  • Email: vicky@helenogrady.co.za

5. JATA - Johannesburg Academy for Theatre Arts

art schools Johannesburg
JATA's Musical Theatre Holiday Clubs entertain young performers over the holidays. Jozikids also builds future professional triple theatre performers. Photo: @Jozikids
Source: Twitter

JATA offers quality tuition in all performing arts' aspects. For instance, it has personalized singing & acting coaching and group dance classes for jazz, tap, modern, hip hop, ballet, contemporary, and African dance.

  • Location: 47 Main St, Linden, Randburg, 2104,
  • WhatsApp: 083 252 5551/083 476 2597
  • Email: info@jozikids.co.za

6. Lady Grey Arts Academy

art schools Johannesburg
The school is globally known for producing graduates who make a critical and constructive contribution to society. Photo: @Lady-Grey-Arts-Academy-193038424103653
Source: Facebook

Lady Grey is among the best drama schools in Johannesburg. It offers dance studies, dramatic arts, design, music, and visual arts lessons. Moreover, at least two art subjects are compulsory.

  • Location: Brummer Street, Lady Grey, Eastern Cape 9755
  • Postal Address: 91 Lady Grey 9755
  • Phone: 051 603 0046
  • Fax: 051 603 0480

7. National Children’s Theatre

art schools Johannesburg
The National Theatre for Children's programs inspires the next generation of artists through theatrical performances. Photo: National-Childrens-Theatre-290787134397206
Source: Facebook

It is a pioneer art school in Johannesburg for 7-17-year-olds. The Children's Theatre's training program is tailored for students who aspire to transform the industry. It uses in-school workshops, live stream events, digital games, graphic novels, printed playbooks, and more resources.

  • Location: 3 Junction Ave, Parktown, Johannesburg, 2193
  • Email: enquiries@sachild.co.za
  • Phone: +27 81 447 2768

8. National School of the Arts (NSA)

art schools Johannesburg
NSA's art department has been the largest secondary school of art countrywide for over 35 years. It specializes in design, visual art and performing arts education. Photo: @ArtschoolSA
Source: Facebook

NSA believes that a predisposition towards arts and performing arts doesn't preclude ambition for academic excellence. Classes include digital design, sculpting, printmaking, painting, photography, ceramics and jewellery design.

  • Location: 17 Hoofd Street, Braamfontein, Johannesburg
  • Postal Address: Private Bag X25, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 2017
  • Fax: 011 3396695
  • Telephone: 011 3396539
  • Email: admin@artschool.co.za

9. Parktown High School for Girls

art schools Johannesburg
Parktown's drama group won the RAPS competition in 2015 and the All Girls' Festival in 2017. It also performed at the Grahamstown Arts Festival in 2016. Photo: @parktowngirls
Source: Instagram

Parktown has a beautiful dance studio for contemporary, hip-hop, and traditional dance classes. Its Hip Hop Crew made it to Nationals in 2018, and they often have an annual event for acting, film/theatre production, and make-up. In addition, Parktown has done Alice in Wonderland and more plays.

  • Location: 55 Tyrone Avenue, Parkview, Johannesburg, 2193
  • Tel: 011 593 5900 (07:30 - 15:30)
  • Fax: 011 593 5923
  • Email: postmaster@parktowngirls.co.za

10. Taal-International School Johannesburg

art schools Johannesburg
The annual Taalnet Art festival engages students in drama, poetry, township dance, Zim traditional dance, South African traditional dances, Xibelani dance and more art projects. Photo: @taalnet
Source: Facebook

Taalnet Group of Schools offers preschool, primary school, high school, matric rewrite and FET programs. Their educators brush up on children's art skills and help them realize their dreams.

  • Location: 53 Turf Club Street, Turffontein 2190
  • Email: johannesburg@taalct.co.za
  • Cell/WhatsApp: +27 79 073 3492
  • Call Centre: +27 11 568 9074

Art colleges in Johannesburg

Being talented is not enough to make it in the industry. Therefore, one must learn the rudiments of arts and get mentorship. As a result, art schools expose students to workshops for critics, employers, or art collectors to notice their talents. Here are the best art studios and colleges in the city:

1. AACA Film & Acting School

art schools Johannesburg
AACA has highly-practical courses and offers scholars mentorship to ease their integration into their career lives. Photo: @myaaca
Source: Facebook

AACA offers training in screen acting, journalism, theatre acting, interactive media and photography, advertising, and filmmaking.

  • Location: 284 Oak Ave, Ferndale, Randburg, 2194
  • Phone: +27104435999/+27636923918/+27636923918

2. Blue Door Print Studio

art schools Johannesburg
The studio invites anyone with a passion for creativity. It has trained over 50 artists and held exhibitions in Joburg's contemporary galleries for over 19 years. Photo: @bluedoorprintstudio
Source: Facebook

Printmaker Collin Cole lectured printmaking for 15 years after earning a Masters in Printmaking at Rhodes University. He also established the Blue Door Print Studio in 2002. It teaches serigraphy, intaglio, relief printing, and photomechanical processes from undergrad to Masters.

  • Location: 24 Chatou Road, Melville, Johannesburg
  • Cell: 082 924 6673
  • Email: info@bluedoorprintstudio.co.za

3. Department of Visual Art (DoVA), University of Johannesburg

art schools Johannesburg
The Department of Visual Art (DoVA) provides an exciting and explorative space for Visual Art/Fine Art students. Photo: @university_of_johannesburg
Source: Instagram

UJ's Department of Visual Art (DoVA) staff comprises leading curators, art historians, authors and community project managers. They teach digital photography, videography, drawing, printmaking, painting, sculpting, and more courses.

  • Location: Bunting Rd, Cottesloe, Johannesburg, 2092
  • Tel: +27 11 559 4555
  • Email: mylife@uj.ac.za

4. iBi ARTWORX

art schools Johannesburg
iBi ARTWORX rekindles their learners' creative thinking and practices, thus enabling them to develop alternative ideas for their artmaking. Photo: @artcoza
Source: Instagram

iBi ARTWORX trains professional artists, amateurs and hobbyists of all ages. Classes include the basics of drawing, ceramics, photography, and other art disciplines. Additionally, their workshops promote advanced experimental thinking and creativity.

  • Location: Corner Kerry Rd & Lower Park Drive, Parkview, Parkview, Gauteng
  • Email: art@art.co.za
  • Call: 082 925 5244/+27 83 600 4030

5. Lillian Gray Art School

art schools Johannesburg
Lillian Gray Art School teaches the fundamentals of art in an easy to understand way. It also hosts art parties, corporate team-building events, and paint nights. Photo: @Lillian Gray Artist
Source: Facebook

Lilian Gray (a contemporary South African Fine Artist) is known for her excellent portraits. She has held exhibitions in many cities abroad, including London and New York. Lilian Gray Art School's teaches the basics to 5-85-year-olds. Its workshops include oil portraiture, landscapes/figure drawing, and anatomy.

  • Location: 82 Kessel Street, Fairland, Randburg, 2191 Johannesburg
  • Phone: 076 828 2448
  • Email: hello@lilliangray.co.za

6. Mandy's Art Studio

art schools Johannesburg
Mandy's art studio takes pride in offering personal and individualized training to its small classes. Photo: @Mandysartclasses
Source: Facebook

Mandy's bright and beautiful studio inspire artists. Beginners start with the drawing and colour mixing's basics. Meanwhile, advanced painters and hobbyists are welcome. Mandy's Art school's monthly fee includes basic materials.

  • Location: 23 Martha Road South, Randpark Ext 2 (Robin Hills) Randburg
  • Cell: 083 678 5605 (Mandy) or 082 702 1419 (Naomi)

7. Michael James Smith Art School

art schools Johannesburg
Landscape artist Michael James Smith has over 20 years of experience in oil painting techniques and enjoys creating vibrant and photorealistic oil paintings. Photo: @Michael James Smith Artist
Source: Facebook

Michael learned the art from his father and lives in Chelmsford, England. He runs an online art school named after himself. Smith's classes are also available in Linden, Joburg.

  • Location: 65 Fourth Avenue, Linden, Johannesburg
  • Phone: +27 83 493 4622

8. The Fine Arts Workshop

art schools Johannesburg
The studio's tranquil environment provides an ideal setting for rookies and advanced artists to have rewarding experiences. Photo: @The-Fine-Arts-Workshop-Sandton-South-Africa-267673179935560
Source: Facebook

The fully-equipped art studio was renamed The Fine Arts Workshop in May 2018. It offers oil painting, sculpturing, drawing, and mixed media studies with an art history component. In the Open Studio Classes, teachers guide students while doing their crafts.

  • Location: Coleraine Dr, Riverclub, Sandton, 2057, Johannesburg
  • Phone: 082 904 3720
  • Email: info@thefineartsworkshop.co.za

9. The Pottery Studio

art schools Johannesburg
Michelle Legg provides classes and workshops for adults in the tranquil garden surroundings near the Bryanston Shopping Centre. Photo: @potterystudiobryanston
Source: Facebook

Michelle Legg has a diploma, degree, and masters in ceramics from the University of Johannesburg and has been a part-time lecturer at the institution from 1997 to date.

The Pottery Studio's newbies start with the clay and glaze composition's basics before exploring advanced clay forming techniques like pinch pots, coil building, slab building, and throwing on the wheel.

  • Location: 24 Old Kilcullen Road, 2191 Johannesburg
  • John Shirley: 083 407 5968/johnshir@gmail.com
  • Michelle Legg: 083 730 0250/michellejanelegg@gmail.com

10. Wits School Of Arts

art schools Johannesburg
Wits School Of Arts was established by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and is physically accessible through the Station Street entrance to the Braamfontein Campus. Photo: @witsuniversity
Source: Facebook

Wits School Of Arts (WSOA) offers undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs in cultural policy and management, drama (applied theatre and drama therapies), fine arts, digital arts, film and television, history of art, music and theatre and performance, and interdisciplinary arts & culture studies.

  • Location: 1 Jan Smuts Avenue, Braamfontein 2000, Johannesburg
  • Tel: +27 (0) 11 717 1000/+27 (0) 11 717 1888

Some artistic careers do not require diplomas and degrees, but that doesn't imply having them is useless. Hence, research art schools in Johannesburg to find the best for you.

