Top-rated art schools Johannesburg: A-Z list with images and contact details

Art schools in South Africa teach skills that could take you years to learn independently. Also, most art professors train students from personal experiences because they are accomplished artists, and people who can't obtain training equipment by themselves access them at these schools. So, are you searching for good art schools in Johannesburg?

Many art high schools in South Africa focus on academics and performance arts. Some even have compulsory art subjects. The city is also packed with top-rated art colleges and organizations that provide adult art classes.

Top 10 performing arts schools in Johannesburg

Have you been looking for a well-compiled list of performing arts schools in Johannesburg for children and teens only? Check out these institutions:

1. Espoir Academy of Academics & Performance Art

Espoir Academy is a private primary and high school. The institution helps learners explore and express their feelings and stimulates their imagination.

Location: 31 Rifle Range Rd, Ridgeway, Johannesburg South, 2091

31 Rifle Range Rd, Ridgeway, Johannesburg South, 2091 Email: info@espoiracademy.co.za

info@espoiracademy.co.za Phone: +27 (0) 87 378 1615 or +27 (0) 87 378 1626

+27 (0) 87 378 1615 or +27 (0) 87 378 1626 WhatsApp: +27 (0) 82 336 9877

2. Fame Academy

Get the best art classes in Johannesburg from Vicky Friedman's Fame Academy. The school trains 6-16-year-olds. The musical theatre training program comprises celebrity guest visits and a professional photoshoot. The child gets a certificate and performs for parents afterwards.

Location: Crawford College, Waterstone Dr, Benmore Gardens, Johannesburg, 2196

Crawford College, Waterstone Dr, Benmore Gardens, Johannesburg, 2196 Phone: 082 336 4424

082 336 4424 Email: vicky@showiz.co.za

3. Greenside High School

Greenside High School has been one of the best art high schools in Johannesburg for years. Some former students have appeared in musical theatre productions, TV ads, and print commercials.

Location: Geers Ave, Greenside, Johannesburg, 2034

Geers Ave, Greenside, Johannesburg, 2034 Postal Address: 84042, Greenside 2034

84042, Greenside 2034 Phone: 011-646-0113/4

011-646-0113/4 Fax: 011-646-2436

011-646-2436 Emergency Contact: 083 255 6370

083 255 6370 Email: info@greensidehigh.co.za

4. Helen O'Grady Drama Academy

Helen O'Grady (a drama teacher and actress) established the academy's first evening classes for 5-18-year-olds in Australia. The school has many branches Mzansi, including Durban, East London, and Joburg.

Location: Blairgowrie Recreation Centre, Park Ln, Blairgowrie, Johannesburg, 2123

Blairgowrie Recreation Centre, Park Ln, Blairgowrie, Johannesburg, 2123 Postal address: 211032, The Fig Tree, 6033 Port Elizabeth

211032, The Fig Tree, 6033 Port Elizabeth Tel: +27 (0) 41 367 1210

+27 (0) 41 367 1210 Email: vicky@helenogrady.co.za

5. JATA - Johannesburg Academy for Theatre Arts

JATA offers quality tuition in all performing arts' aspects. For instance, it has personalized singing & acting coaching and group dance classes for jazz, tap, modern, hip hop, ballet, contemporary, and African dance.

Location: 47 Main St, Linden, Randburg, 2104,

47 Main St, Linden, Randburg, 2104, WhatsApp: 083 252 5551/083 476 2597

083 252 5551/083 476 2597 Email: info@jozikids.co.za

6. Lady Grey Arts Academy

Lady Grey is among the best drama schools in Johannesburg. It offers dance studies, dramatic arts, design, music, and visual arts lessons. Moreover, at least two art subjects are compulsory.

Location: Brummer Street, Lady Grey, Eastern Cape 9755

Brummer Street, Lady Grey, Eastern Cape 9755 Postal Address: 91 Lady Grey 9755

91 Lady Grey 9755 Phone: 051 603 0046

051 603 0046 Fax: 051 603 0480

7. National Children’s Theatre

It is a pioneer art school in Johannesburg for 7-17-year-olds. The Children's Theatre's training program is tailored for students who aspire to transform the industry. It uses in-school workshops, live stream events, digital games, graphic novels, printed playbooks, and more resources.

Location: 3 Junction Ave, Parktown, Johannesburg, 2193

3 Junction Ave, Parktown, Johannesburg, 2193 Email: enquiries@sachild.co.za

enquiries@sachild.co.za Phone: +27 81 447 2768

8. National School of the Arts (NSA)

NSA believes that a predisposition towards arts and performing arts doesn't preclude ambition for academic excellence. Classes include digital design, sculpting, printmaking, painting, photography, ceramics and jewellery design.

Location: 17 Hoofd Street, Braamfontein, Johannesburg

17 Hoofd Street, Braamfontein, Johannesburg Postal Address: Private Bag X25, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 2017

Private Bag X25, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 2017 Fax: 011 3396695

011 3396695 Telephone: 011 3396539

011 3396539 Email: admin@artschool.co.za

9. Parktown High School for Girls

Parktown has a beautiful dance studio for contemporary, hip-hop, and traditional dance classes. Its Hip Hop Crew made it to Nationals in 2018, and they often have an annual event for acting, film/theatre production, and make-up. In addition, Parktown has done Alice in Wonderland and more plays.

Location: 55 Tyrone Avenue, Parkview, Johannesburg, 2193

55 Tyrone Avenue, Parkview, Johannesburg, 2193 Tel: 011 593 5900 (07:30 - 15:30)

011 593 5900 (07:30 - 15:30) Fax: 011 593 5923

011 593 5923 Email: postmaster@parktowngirls.co.za

10. Taal-International School Johannesburg

Taalnet Group of Schools offers preschool, primary school, high school, matric rewrite and FET programs. Their educators brush up on children's art skills and help them realize their dreams.

Location: 53 Turf Club Street, Turffontein 2190

53 Turf Club Street, Turffontein 2190 Email: johannesburg@taalct.co.za

johannesburg@taalct.co.za Cell/WhatsApp: +27 79 073 3492

+27 79 073 3492 Call Centre: +27 11 568 9074

Art colleges in Johannesburg

Being talented is not enough to make it in the industry. Therefore, one must learn the rudiments of arts and get mentorship. As a result, art schools expose students to workshops for critics, employers, or art collectors to notice their talents. Here are the best art studios and colleges in the city:

1. AACA Film & Acting School

AACA offers training in screen acting, journalism, theatre acting, interactive media and photography, advertising, and filmmaking.

Location: 284 Oak Ave, Ferndale, Randburg, 2194

284 Oak Ave, Ferndale, Randburg, 2194 Phone: +27104435999/+27636923918/+27636923918

2. Blue Door Print Studio

Printmaker Collin Cole lectured printmaking for 15 years after earning a Masters in Printmaking at Rhodes University. He also established the Blue Door Print Studio in 2002. It teaches serigraphy, intaglio, relief printing, and photomechanical processes from undergrad to Masters.

Location: 24 Chatou Road, Melville, Johannesburg

24 Chatou Road, Melville, Johannesburg Cell: 082 924 6673

082 924 6673 Email: info@bluedoorprintstudio.co.za

3. Department of Visual Art (DoVA), University of Johannesburg

UJ's Department of Visual Art (DoVA) staff comprises leading curators, art historians, authors and community project managers. They teach digital photography, videography, drawing, printmaking, painting, sculpting, and more courses.

Location: Bunting Rd, Cottesloe, Johannesburg, 2092

Bunting Rd, Cottesloe, Johannesburg, 2092 Tel: +27 11 559 4555

+27 11 559 4555 Email: mylife@uj.ac.za

4. iBi ARTWORX

iBi ARTWORX trains professional artists, amateurs and hobbyists of all ages. Classes include the basics of drawing, ceramics, photography, and other art disciplines. Additionally, their workshops promote advanced experimental thinking and creativity.

Location: Corner Kerry Rd & Lower Park Drive, Parkview, Parkview, Gauteng

Corner Kerry Rd & Lower Park Drive, Parkview, Parkview, Gauteng Email: art@art.co.za

art@art.co.za Call: 082 925 5244/+27 83 600 4030

5. Lillian Gray Art School

Lilian Gray (a contemporary South African Fine Artist) is known for her excellent portraits. She has held exhibitions in many cities abroad, including London and New York. Lilian Gray Art School's teaches the basics to 5-85-year-olds. Its workshops include oil portraiture, landscapes/figure drawing, and anatomy.

Location: 82 Kessel Street, Fairland, Randburg, 2191 Johannesburg

82 Kessel Street, Fairland, Randburg, 2191 Johannesburg Phone: 076 828 2448

076 828 2448 Email: hello@lilliangray.co.za

6. Mandy's Art Studio

Mandy's bright and beautiful studio inspire artists. Beginners start with the drawing and colour mixing's basics. Meanwhile, advanced painters and hobbyists are welcome. Mandy's Art school's monthly fee includes basic materials.

Location: 23 Martha Road South, Randpark Ext 2 (Robin Hills) Randburg

23 Martha Road South, Randpark Ext 2 (Robin Hills) Randburg Cell: 083 678 5605 (Mandy) or 082 702 1419 (Naomi)

7. Michael James Smith Art School

Michael learned the art from his father and lives in Chelmsford, England. He runs an online art school named after himself. Smith's classes are also available in Linden, Joburg.

Location: 65 Fourth Avenue, Linden, Johannesburg

65 Fourth Avenue, Linden, Johannesburg Phone: +27 83 493 4622

8. The Fine Arts Workshop

The fully-equipped art studio was renamed The Fine Arts Workshop in May 2018. It offers oil painting, sculpturing, drawing, and mixed media studies with an art history component. In the Open Studio Classes, teachers guide students while doing their crafts.

Location: Coleraine Dr, Riverclub, Sandton, 2057, Johannesburg

Coleraine Dr, Riverclub, Sandton, 2057, Johannesburg Phone: 082 904 3720

082 904 3720 Email: info@thefineartsworkshop.co.za

9. The Pottery Studio

Michelle Legg has a diploma, degree, and masters in ceramics from the University of Johannesburg and has been a part-time lecturer at the institution from 1997 to date.

The Pottery Studio's newbies start with the clay and glaze composition's basics before exploring advanced clay forming techniques like pinch pots, coil building, slab building, and throwing on the wheel.

Location: 24 Old Kilcullen Road, 2191 Johannesburg

24 Old Kilcullen Road, 2191 Johannesburg John Shirley: 083 407 5968/johnshir@gmail.com

083 407 5968/johnshir@gmail.com Michelle Legg: 083 730 0250/michellejanelegg@gmail.com

10. Wits School Of Arts

Wits School Of Arts (WSOA) offers undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs in cultural policy and management, drama (applied theatre and drama therapies), fine arts, digital arts, film and television, history of art, music and theatre and performance, and interdisciplinary arts & culture studies.

Location: 1 Jan Smuts Avenue, Braamfontein 2000, Johannesburg

1 Jan Smuts Avenue, Braamfontein 2000, Johannesburg Tel: +27 (0) 11 717 1000/+27 (0) 11 717 1888

Some artistic careers do not require diplomas and degrees, but that doesn't imply having them is useless. Hence, research art schools in Johannesburg to find the best for you.

