What happened to Morgan Webb? Everything you need to know about the TV host

Do you remember Morgan Webb of G4's show X-Play? The talented TV host will go down in history as the only original TechTV personality after the merger between TechTv and G4. Sadly, X-Play, for which she was famous, was cancelled, and her appearance on TV decreased. She is still a favourite among millions and in this article, we share some fascinating facts about her.

Morgan Webb. Photo: Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Where is Morgan Webb? After G4 canceled X-Play, Morgan had to find other alternatives to earn a living. Here is everything you need to know about the TV host, including her current work and personal life.

Morgan Webb profile summary

Real name : Morgan Ailis Webb

: Morgan Ailis Webb Nickname : Webbie

: Webbie Date of birth : October 5, 1978

: October 5, 1978 Place of birth : Toronto, Ontario, Canada

: Toronto, Ontario, Canada Zodiac sign : Libra

: Libra Nationality : American and Canadian

: American and Canadian Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Schools attended : Walter Reed Middle School, North Hollywood High School, and UC Berkeley

: Walter Reed Middle School, North Hollywood High School, and UC Berkeley Height : 5' 7" (1.7 m)

: 5' 7" (1.7 m) Weight : 57 kilograms

: 57 kilograms Body measurements : 34-25-34 inches

: 34-25-34 inches Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Shoe size : 9 (US)

: 9 (US) Allergies : Cranberries

: Cranberries Twitter : @MorganWebb

: @MorganWebb Instagram : @morgan.the.webb

: @morgan.the.webb Relationship status : Married

: Married Husband: Rob Reid

Rob Reid Occupation : TV host, actress, and producer

: TV host, actress, and producer Famous for: Hosting X-Play and other shows

Morgan Webb biography

Morgan Webb's age will be 43 years later in 2021. She has an older brother and two older half-siblings. Her family moved to LA soon after she was born.

Since childhood, she has always been a TV girl, considering that she appeared in advertisements for Gerber baby food, Kenner Toys, and an ad for McDonald's as a small child. However, she was not allowed to watch TV, so she spent time playing video games such as Atari, The Legend of Zelda, and Phantasy Star.

Education

Webbie has astigmatism, therefore, needs glasses for reading. She attended elementary, middle, and high schools for academically gifted students (Walter Reed Middle School, North Hollywood High School) and was voted "Miss Kissable" in her high school yearbook.

After completing high school, she joined the University of California at Berkeley in 1996. She graduated in 2000 with a bachelor's degree. During her free time, she honed her computer skills.

Career

Morgan's first job was that of a website administrator at a dot-com firm. However, this did not last long because of the 2000 dot-com bubble burst. Luckily, her friend Catherine Schwartz helped her to get employment as the associate producer and web researcher for The Screen Savers at TechTV in 2001.

In 2002 and 2003, Webb regularly co-hosted TechTV's Call for Help with Chris Pirillo. She left The Screen Savers in April 2003 to co-host X-Play with Adam Sessler. Morgan and Adam are among the 6 TechTV employees to survive the massive layoffs due to the merger between G4 and TechTv in May 2004. The two remained with the network after G4's change in format, but Sessler was fired in April 2012, so Webb remained the only original TechTV personality on the network.

Besides the regular hosting duties on X-Play, Webb became a contributing game columnist for FHM Magazine (monthly column titled "Tips from the Gaming Goddess") in August 2005. FHM discontinued its production in US in March 2007, so Webb wrote her final column in February 2007.

On top of her other duties, Morgan hosted Free Stuff which lasted only for a short while on G4. She started her WebbAlert, a daily video blogging initiative, on August 2, 2007. After the January 25, 2009 episode, she suspended the initiative indirectly, citing problems with maintaining it daily concurrently with her hosting duties on X-Play as the reason behind the suspension.

On March 29, 2009, Morgan hosted the first episode of G4's new show, Underground.

Achievements

In three consecutive years (2005, 2006, and 2007), Webb was listed for the FHM annual The 100 Sexiest Women in the World article (#73, #62, and #51, respectively). She was voted "Hottest Woman of the Year" in RTD's 2006 Top 10 countdown and won "TechTV's Sexiest Techie" poll April 2004.

She has appeared in various print publications, such as the July 2004 edition of Maxim and FHM's November 2004 publication. Morgan was in the music video "Strange New Element" from the band Low Water and is featured in the artwork of the band's album Hard Words in a Speakeasy.

Morgan provided her vocals for the February 2007 X-Play: The Musical. Together with Adam, she participated in the 50th annual Hollywood Stars Celebrity Softball game at Dodger Stadium. She played a minor role as Neely Lamm on the CBS TV Drama series Bull ("The Fall" episode), Morgan on Road to E3 TV mini series, and hosted Free Stuff!.

Where is Morgan Webb now?

Morgan hosted over 1300 episodes of X-Play before the final episode on January 23, 2013. She co-anchored Microsoft's nightly Xbox @ E3 Live streaming event coverage on Xbox Live, from June 11, 2013, to June 13, 2013, reuniting with her former G4 colleagues Kevin Pereira, Blair Herter, Jessica Chobot, Blair Butler, and Tina Summerford.

She also worked as a consultant and creative advisor for Activision Blizzard, also producing and hosting WoW Source program. The TV host has joined the Acquisitions Incorporated web series in playing several Dungeons & Dragons games at live events such as PAX West.

What is Morgan Webb doing now? The experienced TV host announced her employment at Bonfire Studios in September 2017. She helps organize society, among other responsibilities.

Is Morgan Webb coming back to G4?

No. Even though G4 is returning its video game broadcast network, the host for X-Play will be Adam Sessler. Therefore, as of now, Morgan is not returning to G4.

Husband

Morgan married Rob Reid on August 19, 2006. The ceremony took place at City Hall in San Francisco, California. Rob is an author and entrepreneur. So, exactly where does Morgan Webb live? Morgan currently resides in Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Morgan Webb net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Canadian actress and television personality is worth $200, 000. She earns her riches from various gaming, hosting and entrepreneurial sources.

Morgan Webb may not be returning to G4 any time soon, but it is without a doubt that she is a household name. Overall, she is a successful career woman living a happy married life. We wish her all the best in her endeavours.

