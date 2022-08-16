Victoria Prince is one of those who become famous and a subject of public inquiry because they are married to well-known personalities. In her case, she married Kevin Federline, an American musician and dancer popularly known by his stage name, K-Fed. Her husband, the more popular of the couple, has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Victoria Prince, Kevin Federline's girlfriend, makes an in-store appearance at Ed Hardy Edward Street. Photo: David Hardenberg

Source: Getty Images

Before Victoria Prince married her husband, she was a thorough athlete during college and university years. She played volleyball with and against some of the greatest ever to hit the ball, including Olympians like Kerri Walsh and Misty May-Treanor. Nowadays, she is a school teacher, fitness enthusiast, entrepreneur, and model, and she has also appeared in some television commercials.

Victoria Prince's profiles and bio

Full name Victoria Marie Prince Gender Female Date of birth 2nd December 1982 Age 39 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Richland, Washington, DC, United States of America Current residence California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6’ 0” Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 147 Weight in kilograms 67 Body measurements in inches 38-28-37 Body measurements in centimetres 97-71-94 Shoe size 7 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Brenda Prince Father Mike Siblings 3 Marital status Married (2013 till date) Husband Kevin Earl Federline Children 2 College/University Washington State University and University of Hawaii Profession School teacher, fitness enthusiast, businesswoman, and model Net worth $1.5 million

Background information

Victoria was a former volleyball player born on 2nd December 1982 in Richland, Washington, DC, the United States of America, to Brenda and Mike Prince. Victoria Prince's age is currently 39 years, but she will celebrate her 40th birth date by the end of 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Victoria Prince's parents were professionals in their respective careers; her mother worked as a national sales manager at a company while her father worked as an electrician. Moreover, Victoria Prince's siblings are three, including a sister named Tabitha and two other brothers. They all lived with their parents while growing up.

The fitness enthusiast is well educated. After her high school education, she proceeded to the University of Washington. Eventually, she completed her tertiary education at the University of Hawaii, Manoa, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech.

Career

Victoria Prince has a rather conservative career, and although she started playing competitive volleyball on her college and university teams, she never went all professional. She is now mostly known professionally as a school teacher. At the same time, she dabbles in fitness training and models for brands.

Victoria Prince during her early days as a volleyball player. Photo: @LambysPoet

Source: UGC

She also has a couple of television credits to her name. She has worked as a production assistant and runner in documentaries like Animal Fight Night, Don't Tell the Doctor, and Pearl Harbor: The Accused.

Personal life

Victoria Prince's spouse is American musician Kevin Earl Federline, who was a backup dancer for the popular American singer Britney Spears.

How did Victoria Prince and Kevin Federline meet?

The lovebirds reportedly became acquainted at a bowling event and kicked it off from there. They started dating in 2008 but did not get married until five years later, on 10th August 2013, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at The Hard Rock Hotel.

So far, Victoria Prince's children with Kevin Federline are two daughters. The first, Jordan Kay, was born on 15th August 2011, two years before the parents married. The second daughter, Peyton Marie, was delivered on 7th April 2014.

Who is Kevin Federline married to now?

Victoria is presently K-Fed's current wife. But then, she is not his first wife; he married Britney Spears between 2004 and 2007. He shared two kids: Sean Preston and Jayden James, with the celebrity musician, which led to a serious legal battle over who should take custody of the boys after the divorce.

Who has custody of Britney Spears' kids?

K-Fed now holds custody of the boys after a judge overturned the temporary custody given to Britney Spears.

Where does Kevin Federline live now?

The artist and father currently lives in Los Angeles, California, with his present wife and children.

Physical appearance and body measurements

Victoria Prince's height is 6 feet, and she weighs an average of 67 kilograms with a chest to waist to hip ratio of 38-28-37 inches. She has a pair of blue eyes beneath a head of blond hair.

Victoria and her boyfriend Kevin Federline at Ed Hardy Edward Street in Brisbane, Australia. Photo: David Hardenberg

Source: Getty Images

Net worth

According to the All Famous Birthday website, Victoria Prince's net worth is around $1.5 million. But unfortunately, there are no specific details about how the school teacher makes her money.

Social media presence

The model and fitness enthusiast is hardly on social media, and recently there are no accounts associated with her on Instagram or Twitter. But, unfortunately, this means that any Victoria Prince's Instagram you come across may not be hers, and the same caution goes for her Twitter presence. She, however, shares short videos on Tiktok.

Victoria Prince has managed to escape the perpetual curiosity of the paparazzi even though she is married to a celebrity musician who shares a love and hate relationship with music lovers. Some people despise her husband because they believe that he is the major reason why Britney Spears has not been at the top of her music game.

READ ALSO: Who is Canan Moodie? Age, parents, school, salary, career, injury, profiles

As recently published on Briefly.co.za, Canan Moodie is one of the freshest talents in the game of Rugby in South Africa and worldwide.

Although still in the early days of his sporting career, he is already a favourite among his coaches and even the fans of the various teams he represents.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News