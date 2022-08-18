Ashton Kutcher's net worth, age, family, height, movies and TV shows, profiles

Ashton Kutcher is renowned for his charming persona and unmatched acting skills. The popular American producer and actor is notable for some exclusive films such as Two and a Half Men, No Strings Attached, The Ranch, and many more. He made his cameo in his role as Michael Kelso in the film That '70s Show. Since then, he has featured in numerous films, which has led fans speculating about Ashton Kutcher's net worth.

Ashton is believed to have a net worth of about $200 million from a successful and thriving career in the showbiz industry, both as an actor and producer. From 2013 to 2014, he is estimated to have bagged about $26 million from his contribution to the comedy series Two and a Half Men. He is also believed to run several projects off the screen. In 2014, he was named by Forbes as the top-earning TV actor.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Ashton Kutcher Year of birth February 7, 1978 Ashton Kutcher's age 44 years in 2022 Place of birth Cedar Rapids, Lowa , United States of America

Early life

Ashton Kutcher's parents are known as Diane and Larry M. Kutcher. He has two siblings, an older sister known as Tausha and a fraternal twin brother named Michael. The actor attended Washington High School and later joined Clear Creek Amana High School after the family relocated to Lowa.

His passion for acting commenced early as he started participating in school plays and was noticed for exceptional talent. The actor later joined the University of Lowa for his bachelor's in Biochemical Engineering. However, he dropped out of college to pursue his passion for acting after winning the modeling competition Fresh Faces of Lowa.

Career

The actor made his debut in the entertainment industry in 1998 after featuring in the Television series That '70s Show aired for nine years. His career turned for the best after appearing in Two and a Half Men as Walden Schmidt. Here are some of Ashton Kutcher's movies and TV shows:

That '70s Show

Coming Soon

Two and a Half Men

No Strings Attached

Guess Who

Spread

Personal Effects

Just Married

Where's My Car

The Guardian

Jobs

The Bachelor

What Happens in Vegas

A Lot like Love

Valentine's Day

The Butterfly Effect

Down To You

Reindeer Games

Texas Rangers

Just Married

Is Ashton Kutcher married?

Yes, the charming actor is a happily married man. Ashton Kutcher's spouse is actress Mila Kunis. The couple is parents to two adorable children.

However, the actor had been previously married to actress Demi Moore. After six years of marriage, Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore went their separate ways. Moore made her decision public to divorce him on December 21, 2012. Their divorce was finalized on November 27, 2012. It was Demi's third marriage and Ashton's first marriage.

Are Ashton and Mila Kunis still together?

Yes, the Hollywood stars are together and raising their two kids. They tied the knot on July 4, 2015. Ashton Kutcher's children are Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher, born in September 2014, and their son Dimitri Portwood Kutcher was born in November 2016.

The couple and their kids reside in a luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills. The actor also owned a glamorous mansion in the Hollywood Hills of California, which he sold for $3.4 million in 2011.

Has Ashton Kutcher stopped acting?

The actor has slowly been stepping away from the showbiz platform. Interestingly, he has been heavily leaning on investing. In 2020, he was named the most active celebrity investor by Business Insider and the most experienced tech investor in Hollywood.

The actor has also been dedicating his time to his co-founded non-profit organization Thorn: Digital Defenders of Children, a platform for saving child abuse victims.

What has Ashton Kutcher done?

The actor recently revealed that he had been diagnosed with vasculitis a few years back. The disease has affected his sight, balance, and hearing. However, he cleared the air and stated that he had fully recovered from it.

Why did Ashton Kutcher leave Twitter?

The actor is an active Twitter member. He joined the social media platform in January 2009 and has garnered a huge following of about 17.1 million followers.

At such a young age, the actor has achieved so much. At 44 years, Ashton Kutcher's net worth has increased tremendously. His work and contribution to the entertainment world continue to be felt and appreciated by many of his fans.

