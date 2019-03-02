All nursing colleges in South Africa 2022: Get the full list
Nurses are among the essential healthcare workers in South Africa. For one to become a qualified nurse, one must undergo nursing training at one of the country's numerous nurse training institutions. The nursing colleges' accreditation process is done by the South African Nursing Council, while the course accreditation is done by the Nursing Council.
Nursing students can choose to pursue various qualifications depending on their grades in high school. The available options include a higher certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, degree, and postgraduate degree.
Nursing colleges in South Africa
Nursing students in South Africa can undertake their studies in one of three types of institutions; private nursing colleges, public nursing colleges, or universities that offer nursing programs.
Accredited private nursing education institutions
Here are the private nursing education institutions that offer diploma and higher certificate courses in nursing.
Western Cape Province
- Emmanuel Verpleegskool Oudtshoorn (Pty) Ltd
- Netcare Education Pty Ltd- Western Cape Campus
Nursing colleges in Gauteng province
Here is a comprehensive list of the private nursing colleges in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Alberton, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, and other suburbs of the Gauteng province.
- Arwyp Training Institute (Pty) Ltd
- Bronberg Nurse Education and Training Academy
- Future Nurses Nursing School (Pty) Ltd
- Khanyisa Nursing School Netcare Education Pty Ltd (Gauteng Southwest Campus)
- Life College of Learning - East Rand Learning Centre ESDA
- Life College of Learning (West Rand Learning Centre) Life College of Learning (West Pretoria Learning Centre)
- Mediclinic PTY (Ltd)- Learning Centre (Northern Region)
- Mediclinic PTY (Ltd)- Learning Centre (Tshwane Region)
- Netcare Education Pty Ltd Gauteng Northeast Campus
- Ukwazi School of Nursing (Roodepoort Campus)
Eastern Cape Province
- Life College of Nursing- East London Learning Centre
- Life College of Nursing-Port Elizabeth Learning Centre North West Province
- Netcare Education Pty Ltd- Eastern Cape Campus
- Ukwazi School of Nursing - Potchefstroom Campus
Mpumalanga Province
- Mediclinic Pty Ltd-Nelspruit Learning Centre Free State Province
- Mediclinic Pty Ltd-Central Region Learning Centre Limpopo Province
- Mediclinic Pty Ltd-Limpopo Learning Centre
Accredited public nursing colleges in South Africa
Besides the numerous private institutions, one can also undertake nursing training at state colleges that offer nursing courses.
Eastern Cape Province
- All Saints Sub-campus
- Andries Vosloo Sub-campus
- Butterworth Sub-campus
- Dora Ngiza Sub-campus
- Dr Malizo Mpehle Memorial Sub-campus
- East London Main Campus
- Glen Grey Sub-campus
- Lilitha College of Nursing
- Lusikisiki Main Campus
- Madwaleni Sub-campus
- Madzikane Ka-Zulu SubCampus
- Midlands
- Mthatha Main Campus
- Nessie Knight Sub-campus St Barnabas Sub-campus
- Nompumelelo Sub-campus Tafalofefe Sub-campus
- Port Elizabeth Main Campus
- Queenstown Main Campus
- Settlers Sub-campus
- St Lucy's Sub-campus
- St Patricks Sub-campus
- Umlamli Sub-campus
- Victoria Sub-campus
Free State Province
- Boitumelo Sub-campus
- Eastern Campus
- Free State School of Nursing
- Northern Campus
- Pelonomi Sub-campus
- Southern Campus
- Dr JS Moroka Sub-campus
Public nursing colleges in Gauteng Province
- Bonalesedi College
- Chris Hani Baragwanath College
- Ga-Rankuwa Campus Clinic
- Gauteng College of Nursing Ann Latsky Campus
- Rahima Moosa College
- SG Lourens College
- South African Military Health College
KwaZulu-Natal Province
- Addington College
- Benedictine College
- Charles Johnson Memorial Campus
- Edendale College
- Grey's College
- King Edward VIII
- KwaZulu-Natal College of Nursing
- Madadeni Nursing Campus
- Ngwelezana Nursing College
- Port Shepstone Campus TVET College
- Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Campus
- R K Khan Campus
Limpopo Province
- Letaba FET College Giyani Campus
- Limpopo College
- Sekhukhune College
- Sovenga Campus
- Thohoyandou Campus - Thekwini City College
- Waterberg TVET College
- Mpumalanga Province
- Mpumalanga College of Nursing
- Rob Ferreira Campus
- Tintswalo Sub-campus
- Witbank Sub-campus
Standerton Sub-campus Northern Cape Province
- Henrietta Stockdale Nursing College
- North West Nursing College
- Mafikeng Campus
- Klerksdorp Campus
Western Cape Province
- Western Cape College
- Boland Overberg Campus
- Metro West Campus
Universities accredited to offer nursing courses
Here are the various nursing universities in South Africa accredited by the SANC.
Eastern Cape Province
- Nelson Mandela University
- University of Fort Hare Walter Sisulu University
- Free State Province University of Free State
Western Cape Province
- University of Western Cape
- University of Stellenbosch
- Cape Peninsula University of Technology
Gauteng Province
- University of Pretoria
- Tshwane University of Technology
- University of Johannesburg
- Sefako Makgatho Health Services University
- University of Witswatersrand
North West Province
- North West University
- Potchefstroom Campus
- Mafikeng Campus
KwaZulu-Natal Province
- University of Kwa Zulu Natal
- Durban University of Technology
- University of Zululand
- Limpopo Province
- University of Venda
- University of Limpopo
How do I become a nurse in South Africa?
Here is a breakdown of the process required to become a nurse in SA.
- Apply and enrol at a credited nursing school by the SA Nursing Council. To obtain an application form, contact your school of choice via email or in person to collect a form.
- After completing their studies, new nurses must first complete a year of mandatory community service before entering the professional workforce.
- After graduation, the school will send a Certificate of Completion to the SANC.
- You will then be required to register with the SA Nursing Council. To register, you will need to present the following documents:
- Proof of identity
- Certificate of good character and standing
- Proof of your qualifications
- Prescribed registration fee
- Further reports and information concerning your application may be required by the registrar
Finally, you must sit for the SANC-administered nursing exam that fits with the specific qualification you seek. There are exams for the different categories of nursing professions.
What are the different nursing courses in South Africa?
Here are the five nursing and midwifery training courses one can pursue.
- Higher Certificate in Nursing
- Diploma In Nursing
- Advanced Diploma in Midwifery
- Bachelor of Nursing
- Postgraduate Diploma in Nursing
There are numerous universities, public nursing colleges, and private institutions accredited by the SANC to offer nursing and midwifery courses. The accrediting body ensures that the institutions and courses meet the stipulated requirements.
