All nursing colleges in South Africa 2022: Get the full list

Nurses are among the essential healthcare workers in South Africa. For one to become a qualified nurse, one must undergo nursing training at one of the country's numerous nurse training institutions. The nursing colleges' accreditation process is done by the South African Nursing Council, while the course accreditation is done by the Nursing Council.

Nursing students can choose to pursue various qualifications depending on their grades in high school. The available options include a higher certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, degree, and postgraduate degree.

Nursing colleges in South Africa

Nursing students in South Africa can undertake their studies in one of three types of institutions; private nursing colleges, public nursing colleges, or universities that offer nursing programs.

Accredited private nursing education institutions

Here are the private nursing education institutions that offer diploma and higher certificate courses in nursing.

Western Cape Province

Emmanuel Verpleegskool Oudtshoorn (Pty) Ltd

Netcare Education Pty Ltd- Western Cape Campus

Nursing colleges in Gauteng province

Here is a comprehensive list of the private nursing colleges in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Alberton, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, and other suburbs of the Gauteng province.

Arwyp Training Institute (Pty) Ltd

Bronberg Nurse Education and Training Academy

Future Nurses Nursing School (Pty) Ltd

Khanyisa Nursing School Netcare Education Pty Ltd (Gauteng Southwest Campus)

Life College of Learning - East Rand Learning Centre ESDA

Life College of Learning (West Rand Learning Centre) Life College of Learning (West Pretoria Learning Centre)

Mediclinic PTY (Ltd)- Learning Centre (Northern Region)

Mediclinic PTY (Ltd)- Learning Centre (Tshwane Region)

Netcare Education Pty Ltd Gauteng Northeast Campus

Ukwazi School of Nursing (Roodepoort Campus)

Eastern Cape Province

Life College of Nursing- East London Learning Centre

Life College of Nursing-Port Elizabeth Learning Centre North West Province

Netcare Education Pty Ltd- Eastern Cape Campus

Ukwazi School of Nursing - Potchefstroom Campus

Mpumalanga Province

Mediclinic Pty Ltd-Nelspruit Learning Centre Free State Province

Mediclinic Pty Ltd-Central Region Learning Centre Limpopo Province

Mediclinic Pty Ltd-Limpopo Learning Centre

Accredited public nursing colleges in South Africa

Besides the numerous private institutions, one can also undertake nursing training at state colleges that offer nursing courses.

Eastern Cape Province

All Saints Sub-campus

Andries Vosloo Sub-campus

Butterworth Sub-campus

Dora Ngiza Sub-campus

Dr Malizo Mpehle Memorial Sub-campus

East London Main Campus

Glen Grey Sub-campus

Lilitha College of Nursing

Lusikisiki Main Campus

Madwaleni Sub-campus

Madzikane Ka-Zulu SubCampus

Midlands

Mthatha Main Campus

Nessie Knight Sub-campus St Barnabas Sub-campus

Nompumelelo Sub-campus Tafalofefe Sub-campus

Port Elizabeth Main Campus

Queenstown Main Campus

Settlers Sub-campus

St Lucy's Sub-campus

St Patricks Sub-campus

Umlamli Sub-campus

Victoria Sub-campus

Free State Province

Boitumelo Sub-campus

Eastern Campus

Free State School of Nursing

Northern Campus

Pelonomi Sub-campus

Southern Campus

Dr JS Moroka Sub-campus

Public nursing colleges in Gauteng Province

Bonalesedi College

Chris Hani Baragwanath College

Ga-Rankuwa Campus Clinic

Gauteng College of Nursing Ann Latsky Campus

Rahima Moosa College

SG Lourens College

South African Military Health College

KwaZulu-Natal Province

Addington College

Benedictine College

Charles Johnson Memorial Campus

Edendale College

Grey's College

King Edward VIII

KwaZulu-Natal College of Nursing

Madadeni Nursing Campus

Ngwelezana Nursing College

Port Shepstone Campus TVET College

Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Campus

R K Khan Campus

Limpopo Province

Letaba FET College Giyani Campus

Limpopo College

Sekhukhune College

Sovenga Campus

Thohoyandou Campus - Thekwini City College

Waterberg TVET College

Mpumalanga Province

Mpumalanga College of Nursing

Rob Ferreira Campus

Tintswalo Sub-campus

Witbank Sub-campus

Standerton Sub-campus Northern Cape Province

Henrietta Stockdale Nursing College

North West Nursing College

Mafikeng Campus

Klerksdorp Campus

Western Cape Province

Western Cape College

Boland Overberg Campus

Metro West Campus

Universities accredited to offer nursing courses

Here are the various nursing universities in South Africa accredited by the SANC.

Eastern Cape Province

Nelson Mandela University

University of Fort Hare Walter Sisulu University

Free State Province University of Free State

Western Cape Province

University of Western Cape

University of Stellenbosch

Cape Peninsula University of Technology

Gauteng Province

University of Pretoria

Tshwane University of Technology

University of Johannesburg

Sefako Makgatho Health Services University

University of Witswatersrand

North West Province

North West University

Potchefstroom Campus

Mafikeng Campus

KwaZulu-Natal Province

University of Kwa Zulu Natal

Durban University of Technology

University of Zululand

Limpopo Province

University of Venda

University of Limpopo

How do I become a nurse in South Africa?

Here is a breakdown of the process required to become a nurse in SA.

Apply and enrol at a credited nursing school by the SA Nursing Council. To obtain an application form, contact your school of choice via email or in person to collect a form. After completing their studies, new nurses must first complete a year of mandatory community service before entering the professional workforce. After graduation, the school will send a Certificate of Completion to the SANC. You will then be required to register with the SA Nursing Council. To register, you will need to present the following documents:

Proof of identity

Certificate of good character and standing

Proof of your qualifications

Prescribed registration fee

Further reports and information concerning your application may be required by the registrar

Finally, you must sit for the SANC-administered nursing exam that fits with the specific qualification you seek. There are exams for the different categories of nursing professions.

What are the different nursing courses in South Africa?

Here are the five nursing and midwifery training courses one can pursue.

Higher Certificate in Nursing

Diploma In Nursing

Advanced Diploma in Midwifery

Bachelor of Nursing

Postgraduate Diploma in Nursing

There are numerous universities, public nursing colleges, and private institutions accredited by the SANC to offer nursing and midwifery courses. The accrediting body ensures that the institutions and courses meet the stipulated requirements.

