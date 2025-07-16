South African Amapiano artist Young Stunna recently showed love to Nkosazana Daughter

A cute video of the Adiwele hitmaker mentioning how much he loves the vocalist went viral on Instagram

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Young Stunna's heartfelt confession

Young Stunna showed love to Nkosazana Daughter.

Source: Instagram

South African popular Amapiano star Young Stunna had many netizens gushing over his latest video, where he showed love to the 24-year-old vocalist Nkosazana Daughter.

Recently, Freshmen Magazine posted the sweet shoutout made by the Adiwele hitmaker during his trip in Portugal with the vocalist on their Instagram page on Sunday, 13 July 2025.

In a moment that melted many hearts on social media, the Amapiano star, who was heartbroken following a robbery at his home in July 2025, was captured running hand-in-hand with Nkosazana Daughter before introducing her with a beaming smile and said:

"Let me introduce you to the best female vocalist in South Africa, Nkosazana Daughter, she's the love of my life, she's my sister and I love her so much."

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Young Stunna showing love to Nkosazana Daughter

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Young Stunna's shoutout to the Amapiano vocalist. Here's what they had to say:

inkboy_que said:

"That’s love right there."

ntomboxolodeleki77 wrote:

"The excitement in his voice."

nokuphiwa_mine commented:

"This is so wholesome. The excitement in everyone’s voice makes my heart melt."

bee_golden23 responded:

"Stunna is such a wholesome guy."

Young Stunna professed his love for Nkosazana Daughter.

Source: Instagram

Young Stunna shares why he calls Kabza De Small dad

Meanwhile, fans gushed over his sweet shoutout to Nkosazana Daughter. Speaking during the Helen Herimbi-Moremi Podcast in March 2025, Young Stunna shared why he calls Kabza De Small his dad.

In a clip shared by social media user @TheYanosUpdate on X, the musician, born Sandile Fortune Msimango, recounted how Kabza De Small took him in for a year until he could stand on his own feet.

He said:

“He’s always been a dad to me, you understand? From the first day he accepted me at his house. When he told me that I must come and live with him. He basically told me, ‘Tell your parents you’re not coming back anymore. Now you’re gonna live with me,’ and that was the biggest blessing ever. I lived with Kabza for more than a year until I could find my own place."

Young Stunna stuns at Heineken House

In more Young Stunna updates, Briefly News reported that the Amapiano star performed at the Heineken House and shared the stage with American rapper Gunna in January 2025. Sharing some of the highlights from his performance, he shared the inspiration behind his outfit by Thebe Magugu and his upcoming project, Busisiwe, which means "blessed".

"Thebe is a good friend of mine who made this shirt for me during his first Heirloom project when I told him about my upcoming album and what inspires it. This shirt features an image of my late great-grandmother and her name, BUSISIWE. The color green has a lot of spiritual meanings; the biggest one for me is growth, rebirth and renewal," he shared.

