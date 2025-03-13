Young Stunna has opened up about why he refers to his frequent collaborator Kabza De Small as his father

The Bopha hitmaker discussed the role Kabza De Small played in his and other people's careers

The video of Young Stunna opening up on his relationship with Kabza De Small divided netizens on social media

Young Stunna has opened up about his relationship with Kabza De Small. Image: kabelomotha_, youngstunna_rsa

Source: Instagram

Award-winning Amapiano artist Young Stunna has opened up about why he refers to Kabza De Small as his dad. The Adiwele hitmaker previously disclosed the important role the Amapiano producer and DJ played in making his career a success.

Young Stunna shares why he calls Kabza De Small dad

Speaking during the Helen Herimbi-Moremi Podcast, Young Stunna shared why he calls Kabza De Small his dad. In a clip shared by social media user @TheYanosUpdate on X, the musician, born Sandie Fortune Msimango, recounted how Kabza De Small took him in for a year until he could stand on his own feet.

“He’s always been a dad to me, you understand? From the first day he accepted me at his house. When he told me that I must come and live with him. He basically told me, ‘Tell your parents you’re not coming back anymore. Now you’re gonna live with me,’ and that was the biggest blessing ever. I lived with Kabza for more than a year until I could find my own place,” Young Stunna explained.

Young Stunna gives Kabza De Small his flowers

Young Stunna gave Kabza De Small his flowers for changing the lives of anyone who has ever walked into his house.

Young Stunna shared how Kabza De Small has helped other musicians. Image: youngstunna_rsa

Source: Instagram

“He actually saved a lot of lives. Everyone who walks into that house comes out with something, and I bet they can tell you. We look at each other as brothers, and we look up to Kabza as a father figure. So, everyone goes to him. Goes for advice. Like a lot of people in that door, and they come out with a smiling face,” he explained.

Watch the clip of Young Stunna discussing why he calls Kabza De Small his dad below:

SA reacts to Young Stunna opening up about his relationship with Kabza

Netizens flooded the comments section with mixed reactions. Some advised Young Stunna not to change his tune when he and Kabza De Small have a fallout.

Here are some of the reactions:

@kutlo_lapo advised:

“After the years go by, please don't say the guy was harassing you🙇‍♂️😁”

@limavu remarked:

“This is giving Diddy vibes, hey, but we trust in Kabza's integrity.”

@gift_nkosi10 said:

“It’s important to be present in your child’s life as a father 😔🤞🏽”

@Slebzin1_ said:

“JazziQ was talking about such.”

@doodoo85122:

“Y’all are calling this brother gay when he gets more girls than y’all 🤣”

Young Stunna pays tribute to Riky Rick

Meanwhile, Young Stunna has previously disclosed the influence other South African music greats have had on his career.

In 2024, Young Stunna had Mzansi in their feelings after wishing Riky Rick was still alive to see his success in the industry. Riky Rick was known for supporting upcoming artists.

Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa unfollow each other on Instagram

Briefly News reported that Young Stunna's collaborators Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa caused a buzz after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The news about the duo unfollowing each other went viral on social media, leaving many fans stunned.

