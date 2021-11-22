Young Stunna Talks About His Sudden Viral Fame: “I Still Need To Get Used to It”

Adiwele hitmaker Young Stunna has had the whole country going crazy at groove with his killer single that made Uncle Waffles shoot to fame too

The Amapiano legend in the making became famous basically overnight and even with an Instagram verification, he is still getting used to being well-known

Stunna is bracing himself for the negative parts that come with fame to hit but is constantly reminding himself to stay true to his upbringing

Young Stunna easily has one of the biggest Amapiano songs in the country. The talented musician might have hundreds of thousands of followers but he still struggles to view himself as a full-on celebrity.

All it took for Young Stunna to shoot to the top was the release of his single Adiwele. SowetanLIVE reports that the 21-year-old musician made trending charts when his album Notumato dropped. Adiwele alone reached over a million streams on music platforms.

TimesLIVE reports that Stunna never expected to reach this level of fame so quickly. Speaking to the publication he said that in his career plan, he only expected to reach this level of success in the next decade. He said:

"It's very tiring. It takes a lot of hard work, I still need to get used to it. Apparently, it's going to get worse. But it feels good. I thought it was going to take some time for me to get noticed, maybe in my late twenties."

Young Stunna says that he is grateful to have his family and his mother's teachings to get him through everything that comes with fame. When talking about all of the famous names that helped him through the industry, more so his collaborator Kabza De Small, he said:

"Things that have happened in my life right now are so beautiful. Adiwele is me telling everyone that I want this life. Let's get together. Join me and make me make this happen. I appreciate I am thanking Kabza the small for giving me a chance."

