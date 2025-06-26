DJ Shimza's girlfriend has been flaunting their relationship with sweet videos of their time together

Whether it's a cute selfie or a video of them together, Athi Geleba uses every opportunity to show off her man

We took a look at the 10 times the ANC member and her DJ boyfriend had fans in their feelings with their sweet romance

Athi Geleba shows off her relationship with DJ Shimza on social media. Images: shimza.dj, mangwanya

One of Mzansi's lowkey favourite couples, DJ Shimza and Athi Geleba, are giving relationship goals, and if you were wondering just how into each other they are, then you've come to the right place!

Athi Geleba shows off her relationship

Lovebirds, Athi Geleba and DJ Shimza, are rarely ever in the headlines and have maintained a private relationship over the years, free of scandal - well, not anymore at least.

The couple's relationship became public knowledge after Shimza and his now-married ex-girlfriend K Naomi called it quits.

DJ Shimza and his girlfriend of 12 years, Athi Geleba, are their fans' relationship goals. Image: mangwanya

Turns out, Shimza had been maintaining two long-term relationships with both women on the low until Naomi checked out. Shimza and Athi have been together for over a decade, 12 years to be exact, and seem to still be going strong.

Athi, who is the ANC's Head of Digital Communications, often posts her man on her Instagram page, from their outings and PDA to promoting his shows, and our girl is whipped!

Athi Geleba throws shade at her boyfriend DJ Shimza

The couple's relationship often consists of playful banter, giving us a front-row seat to their lighthearted jabs, like the time Athi threw shade at her man for leaving her by herself on Valentine's Day.

While other couples dedicated the day to quality time, Shimza and Athi were hours apart, with the DJ honouring gigs in India.

Athi Geleba flaunts her relationship with DJ Shimza on social media. Image: mangwanya

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, Athi responded to her man's pictures in India with some light shade and a reminder of what day it was:

"It's Valentine's Day in South Africa."

But at least President Cyril Ramaphosa saved the day and appreciated his female staff. The president was captured handing roses to some of his female employees, and perhaps Athi got one too.

DJ Shimza hangs out with Nigerian star Rema

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Shimza hanging out with Nigerian singer-songwriter Rema.

The stars bumped into each other at a fashion runway show, and the Calm Down hitmaker just so happened to be one of the models.

They took several pictures together, and South African social media users noted their difference in size, shocked at how smaller Shimza looked compared to Rema, who appeared even bulkier than they remembered, with abs even!

Netizens side-eyed Shimza's noticeable weight loss and how different he looks, with others speculating that he may have taken something or even gotten work done:

g_mapaya said:

"These are not gym results. Shimza definitely took something strong."

MahlatsiMok2 asked:

"Kanti, did Shimza also get a BBL?"

MkhJabu60773 was shocked:

"Is Shimza on that O??? He has lost so much weight."

