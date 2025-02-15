Global site navigation

Cyril Ramaphosa Praised After Giving Female Staff Workers Valentine’s Day Roses
by  Tebogo Mokwena 2 min read
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa showed his softer side when he dished out flowers to staff members on Valentine's Day
  • Ramaphosa was en route to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia to attend the African Union Summit when he gave the flight attendants and pilot roses
  • South Africans gave him his flowers for the gestures and some roasted him jokingly in the comment sections

Tebogo Mokwena, who is affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for the Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

President Cyril Ramaphosa dished roses out to staff members on Valentine's Day
Cyril Ramaphosa showed his softer side on Valentine's Day. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — President Cyril Ramaphosa celebrated Valentine's Day gentlemanly by handing out roses to flight attendants on 14 February 2025.

Where did Ramaphosa give roses out?

MDN News posted a video on its @MDNnewssX account. The incident happened when Ramaphosa travelled to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia to attend the African Union Summit. He joked that the hostesses' partners do not give them flowers and they laughed and agreed. The women giggled and graciously accepted the flowers from Ramaphosa. A man also asked for flowers and Ramaphosa laughingly refused to give him.

View the video here:

What you need to know about Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa made women happy on Valentine's Day
The president laughed with female staff members as he gave them roses. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

SA women fawn over him

South African women and men went crazy over the romantic gesture.

I am the cornerstone asked:

"Can I send him my address so he can send mine?"

Mason_Do Lindor said:

"Since that "we cannot be bullied" speech, I've grown fond of His Excellency Matamela."

Paradigm Shift said:

"Our president is very hilarious!"

Woza La said:

"Such a sweetheart."

Original said:

"Cupcake is so cutesy."

Cyril Ramaphosa praises Sam Nujoma

In a related article, Briefly News reported thatRamaphosa saluted the late former Namibian president Dr Sam Nujoma. Nujoma, who was the country's first democratic president, died earlier this month.

Ramaphosa said Nujoma played a significant role in liberating Namibia from Apartheid South Africa and also contributed to South Africa's liberation struggle. South Africans conveyed their condolences.

