President Cyril Ramaphosa showed his softer side when he dished out flowers to staff members on Valentine's Day

Ramaphosa was en route to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia to attend the African Union Summit when he gave the flight attendants and pilot roses

South Africans gave him his flowers for the gestures and some roasted him jokingly in the comment sections

Cyril Ramaphosa showed his softer side on Valentine's Day. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — President Cyril Ramaphosa celebrated Valentine's Day gentlemanly by handing out roses to flight attendants on 14 February 2025.

Where did Ramaphosa give roses out?

MDN News posted a video on its @MDNnewssX account. The incident happened when Ramaphosa travelled to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia to attend the African Union Summit. He joked that the hostesses' partners do not give them flowers and they laughed and agreed. The women giggled and graciously accepted the flowers from Ramaphosa. A man also asked for flowers and Ramaphosa laughingly refused to give him.

The president laughed with female staff members as he gave them roses. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

SA women fawn over him

South African women and men went crazy over the romantic gesture.

I am the cornerstone asked:

"Can I send him my address so he can send mine?"

Mason_Do Lindor said:

"Since that "we cannot be bullied" speech, I've grown fond of His Excellency Matamela."

Paradigm Shift said:

"Our president is very hilarious!"

Woza La said:

"Such a sweetheart."

Original said:

"Cupcake is so cutesy."

