The Economic Freedom Fighters' president Julius Malema slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address

Malema was speaking at the State of the Nation Address Debate in Parliament, where he accused Ramaphosa of not addressing pressing matters

Some South Africans defended Ramaphosa and called Malema out for his criticism

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliament and Parliamentary committees, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Julius Malema criticised Cyril Ramaphosa's speech. Images: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Malema roasts Ramaphosa

Malema was speaking at the State of the Nation Address Debate in Parliament on 11 February 2025. The debate happened less than a week after Ramaphosa delivered his maiden SONA as the leader of the Government of National Unity. Malema was not impressed with his maiden speech. He instead poked holes in the address and said Ramaphosa did not address the National Development and whether it's still the country's guiding policy.

He also accused Ramaphosa of running the country without a practical, clear and guiding policy. He also dissed the Government of National Unity, which was formed after the 2024 general elections, and called it a neo-liberal coalition that had no credible economic plan or strategy to create employment.

Cyril Ramaphosa addressed Parliament during his SONA speech. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react

Netizens commenting on SABC News's Facebook page did not fully agree with Malema.

Moremi Mavin said:

"I used to agree with him in a few instances but this time I disagree. He's desperate to be politically relevant and what he misses is that President Ramaphosa's address is GNU-driven."

Lucky Nkuna said:

"He's getting so irrelevant. He thought the Democratic Alliance would exit the GNU so that he could jump on the gravy train."

Jingo Saveuganda patriots said:

"Malema was born to criticise."

Bokboer Bok said:

"Malema is like a repeater radio. Always making noise but no one takes him seriously."

Aphelele Yako said:

"He always has something negative to say."

