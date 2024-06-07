South Africa's president Cyril Ramaphosa announced after the African National Congress NEC met the country's way forward

He revealed that the ruling party had chosen to adopt a government of national unity because it did not win by a majority

South Africans shared their different views on the government of national unity, with some supporting it and others opposing it

JOHANNESBURG— South Africa's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, announced that the African National Congress has elected to proceed with a government of national unity. South Africans had a lot to say about the decision.

Ramaphosa announces government of national unity

Cyril Ramaphosa posted his announcement on 6 June on his @CyrilRamaphosa account on X. In the video he posted, he announced that the ANC's NEC met and agreed that it would form a government of national unity. Ramaphosa said that the NEC weighed all the options and chose the best for the country's future.

He also called on other political parties to join the ANC in creating a seventh administration. He added that the party had already reached out to different political parties about the government of national unity. View the tweet here:

South Africans react to government of national unity

Lindo Mnisi said:

"As long as it will deliver land and economic freedom in our lifetime. As long as the transformation agenda is not abandoned."

Lunga said:

"The government of national unity worked in 1994 because Nelson Mandela was leader. This one will definitely fail because you are not a leader."

Phillip Phoku asked:

"Who will be the watchdog if everyone's hand is in the cookie jar?"

Doc Sixers said:

"So, having pretended to be enemies for years, the DA and EFF will finally be "united"."

Livert Mudzingenyama said:

"This is leadership."

Economic Freedom Fighters' Julius Malema rejects GNU

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighter's president, Julius Malema, rejected a government of national unity.

Malema spoke after Ramaphosa announced that the ANC NEC had decided to forge a government with other political parties, and Malema snubbed the announcement.

