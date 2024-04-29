President Cyril Ramaphosa called for unity in the country after South Africa celebrated Freedom Day over the weekend

Ramaphosa addressed the nation in his weekly newsletter and said citizens should acknowledge feelings of marginalisation and avoid racial tensions

Netizens slammed him and disregarded his letter, pointing out many of the things that were wrong in South African society

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist

South Africans rejected Ramaphosa's call for racial unity and an end to racial tension. Images: Olympia De Maismont/AFP via Getty Images and Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa encouraged the country to adopt a spirit of unity and praised South Africans' resilience. Many on social media rejected his call and blasted him.

Ramaphosa calls for unity

Ramaphosa posted his letter on his X account, @CyrilRamaphosa. He said the country has much to do to undo the legacy of apartheid, but much has also been achieved. Ramaphosa said the country should strive towards nationhood and resist the urge to fall into the temptation of racial conflict.

Ramaphosa praised South Africans and said while the country struggles with high levels of unemployment, many citizens are resilient.

"Democracy's children are self-assured about their human rights, in their citizenship, of their role and place in society, and their potential," he said.

Read the tweet :

Mzansi trashes Ramaphosa

Netizens criticised Ramaphosa's letter.

Siphesihle Nkosi said:

"You are talking about a South Africa most of us don't know."

Cyah de future said:

"A leader that doesn't want to be held accountable for his actions is a dictator."

Candice Tanner said:

"Explain to me and all South Africans how the ANC, by stealing NSFAS's funds through your corrupt nature, is undoing any legacy of apartheid. You and your band of thieves will go down in history as the worst ever."

Andrea said:

"So collectively, the achievements are a failed SAA, Transnet, Post Office, crumbling infrastructure, higher crime, failed medical system, failed electricity, failed water supply, state capture and corruption."

Neptune Fella said:

"You also have to undo the devastating legacy of corruption, starting with the arms deal in 1997 until today. Your government is just corrupt."

Ramaphosa slams claims SA has not changed in 30 years

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa hit back against members of the public who claimed South Africa hadn't changed in 30 years.

Ramaphosa spoke at the Freedom Day celebrations in Pretoria and pointed out that the country's economy drastically increased in the past three decades.

