South African defender Mhleli Mabuza has reflected on his short trial at Kaizer Chiefs before joining Portuguese club Amora FC.

"The timing of the trial was a bit challenging," Mhleli Mabuza told FARPost. "It took place between Kaizer Chiefs’ final two matches of the season, as they were pushing for a top-eight finish. Meanwhile, my season in Portugal had ended over a month earlier. So, it felt like a bit of a compromise."

Mabuza also revealed that during the trial period, he was in talks with Amora FC, a club in Portugal's Liga 3 that had been tracking him since his time at Louletano.

"Amora had shown consistent interest and were always in contact. They’re an ambitious club with clear goals of promotion to Liga 2," he explained.

"I couldn’t delay and wait until Chiefs’ pre-season to resume the trial. I had to make a decision."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The 24-year-old defender has now signed a one-year contract with Amora FC, with an option to extend for an additional season. Recognizing his potential, the club has also included a release clause in his deal.

Excited about the new chapter in his career, Mabuza believes the move aligns well with his aspirations.

"They have a strong and competitive squad. This is a fresh challenge for me, and I’m determined to help them fight for promotion to Liga 2 while continuing to grow and develop my game."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News