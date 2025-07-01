Kaizer Chiefs have announced their first major move of the summer transfer window, as they signed European-based left-back Nkanyiso Shinga

The Soweto giants kickstart their summer rebuild following a disappointing 2024-25 season in the Betway Premiership

The 25-year-old's signing sparks mixed reactions from Kaizer Chiefs supporters on social media, as they look forward to the new season

Kaizer Chiefs have made their first major move of the summer transfer window by signing European-based left-back Nkanyiso Shinga from Portuguese club FC Alverca.

The Glamour Boys have wasted no time in kickstarting their summer rebuild after a disappointing season that saw them miss out on the top eight finish in the Betway Premiership in the 2024-25 campaign.

However, their fortunes were brightened by a trophy win, as Nasreddine Nabi led the team to a long-awaited title by winning the Nedbank Cup, defeating their rivals Orlando Pirates in the final. This victory ended the club's 10-year trophy drought and provided a strong foundation for the club's future aspirations.

Chiefs sign Shinga

The signing of Shinga is expected to be a key addition to the Chiefs' squad as they seek to strengthen their defence for the upcoming season. The 25-year-old left-back will replace Edmilson Dove, who departed the club earlier this summer, adding much-needed depth to the defensive department.

Kaizer Chiefs confirmed the signing on their official social media handle (X, formerly known as Twitter), expressing excitement over the player’s arrival:

“We are pleased to announce the signing of 25-year-old Nkanyiso Shinga. The talented left-back is a versatile operator who can also play in midfield and attack. He will don jersey #74,” the club statement reads.

Shinga, a KZN Academy product, is known for his versatility, capable of playing as a left-back, left-midfielder, or even a left-winger.

His ability to contribute in multiple areas of the field will give Nabi more tactical flexibility as he aims to turn the team's fortunes around in the new season.

Reactions from Kaizer Chiefs Fans

The announcement of Shinga’s signing sparked varied reactions from Kaizer Chiefs supporters.

Some fans are optimistic about the addition of a player with such versatility, while others are eager to see if he can make an immediate impact in a team that has underperformed in recent years.

Mashudu22 said:

"Give us the league already…"

EMKEM_Mike wrote:

"Welcome Khosi, we need to see him play and we'll give him a nick name."

Nobesuthu.Ngcongo shared:

"Then next one will be after 6 weeks. Can you please buy Peter Shalulile."

iTouchCandi commented:

"Welcome home Nkanyiso, Let’s keep suffocating the PSL transfer market and continue showing them the middle finger . Forget those overpriced, overhyped players, focus on real quality. I’m genuinely impressed with how you’ve been handling things in this window."

PulseOnX added:

"This is the moment I have been waiting for. This is a great signing a quality player he’s is indeed."

Mokwadi.Mo reacted:

"Basically, we will be attacking from the back with this offensive defender."

Thabiso.Mapaila responded:

"I like the boy but I'd really be happy if we could get Feitoto, Yaya, Luther and Cafu. With Chiefs it's impossible I know but we must remember that we sign these guys to win the league, not just to be competitive."

Moola implied:

"Does he suit you playing philosophy?, you hype player and come games all nonsense. You bought Castro, Billiat, Dolly, Potsane, et cetera ans still you were fighting to get to position 8."

