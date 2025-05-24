Kaizer Chiefs Crash Out of MTN8 Race After Dismal Season Finale Against Polokwane
Kaizer Chiefs saw their hopes of finishing in the top eight of the Betway Premiership ended following a goalless draw with Polokwane City in their final match of the season at the FNB Stadium.
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
The Glamour Boys needed a win against the Rise and Shine to secure a spot in next season’s MTN8 tournament but missed out, finishing the campaign with 32 points from 28 games.
This marks the second consecutive season that the Soweto giants have failed to finish within the top eight in the Betway Premiership.
More to follow...
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.