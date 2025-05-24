Kaizer Chiefs saw their hopes of finishing in the top eight of the Betway Premiership ended following a goalless draw with Polokwane City in their final match of the season at the FNB Stadium.

The Glamour Boys needed a win against the Rise and Shine to secure a spot in next season’s MTN8 tournament but missed out, finishing the campaign with 32 points from 28 games.

This marks the second consecutive season that the Soweto giants have failed to finish within the top eight in the Betway Premiership.

More to follow...

Source: Briefly News