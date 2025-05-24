Mamelodi Sundowns missed the chance to capitalise on home advantage in the first leg of the CAF Champions League final, drawing 1-1 with Pyramids FC at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Brazilian star Lucas Ribeiro put the Pretoria giants ahead nine minutes into the second half, but a late strike from Walid El Karti ensured the Egyptian side left South Africa with a valuable away goal, setting up a tense second leg in Cairo.

Sundowns started the match strongly and created some of the best chances early on. In the 10th minute, Iqraam Rayners broke past a Pyramids defender but saw his shot comfortably saved by goalkeeper Ahmed El Shenawy.

Pyramids responded with a chance of their own in the 15th minute when Fiston Mayele fired wide, keeping the scoreline goalless.

As Sundowns struggled with possession, Pyramids gradually gained control and forced a save from Ronwen Williams in the 19th minute.

With ten minutes remaining in the first half, Sundowns made a substitution, bringing off Tashreeq Matthews for Bafana Bafana international Jayden Adams.

The half ended 0-0, with both teams having created opportunities to take the lead.

Sundowns resumed the second half with renewed intensity, pressing on the visitors. Five minutes after the restart, Grant Kekana’s header narrowly went over the bar, but the linesman’s flag for offside stopped the goal.

The breakthrough came in the 54th minute when Lucas Ribeiro curled a left-footed shot into the top corner inside Pyramids’ box, giving Sundowns the deserved lead.

Looking poised to maintain their advantage, Sundowns were caught out late as Pyramids struck back. Walid El Karti’s late goal gave the Egyptian giants a crucial away goal and a 1-1 draw to take into the second leg in Cairo next week.

More to follow...

