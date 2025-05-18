Mamelodi Sundowns have continued their dominance in the Betway Premiership as they are being crowned the champions of the competition for the eighth time in a row

The Brazilians lifted the newly-designed Betway Premiership trophy in front of their fans after their 2-0 win over Magesi FC in their last game of the season

Masandawana were presented with a huge sum of money by Premier Soccer League during the trophy presentation

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mamelodi Sundowns have been crowned champions of the Betway Premiership for the eighth consecutive season after defeating Magesi FC on Sunday at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The Brazilians didn’t just lift the trophy but also secured a significant financial reward for claiming the title once again.

In their final match of the season, Lucas Ribeiro Costa scored a brace as Masandawana wrapped up the campaign in style.

How Much Sundowns Earned from Winning Betway Premiership

According to Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza, it was confirmed at the start of the campaign that this season’s Betway Premiership winners would receive a substantial increase in prize money.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Today, we will announce the prize money for the winner only,” said Khoza.

“The winner of the Betway Premiership will receive R20 million.”

True to his word, the Brazilians were presented with a cheque for R20 million at the end of their match against Magesi FC.

This prize money will greatly benefit Miguel Cardoso’s side as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

It also adds to the participation fee they are set to receive from FIFA for being one of the four African clubs representing the continent at the 2025 Club World Cup in the United States next month.

Sundowns are not yet working on transfers and it doesn't look like they will add a new player to their ranks before the start of the CWC.

What’s Next for Sundowns After Winning the League?

With their domestic campaign concluded, Sundowns will now turn their attention to the CAF Champions League final, where they will face Egyptian giants Pyramids FC.

Pyramids FC knocked out Sundowns’ PSL rivals Orlando Pirates in the semi-finals and are contesting their first-ever final in the competition.

Masandawana previously won the CAF Champions League in 2016 under the guidance of Pitso Mosimane and will be looking to replicate that success under Miguel Cardoso this season.

A CAF Champions League triumph would further boost Sundowns’ financial position and provide them with a competitive advantage in the transfer market as they aim to strengthen their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Cardoso Backs Sundowns Star for Prestigious PSL Award

Briefly News earlier reported that Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has thrown his support behind Lucas Ribeiro Costa to win a major individual accolade, praising the forward’s significant influence on the pitch.

Ribeiro Costa has delivered outstanding performances throughout the season for the Pretoria giants, consistently stepping up in decisive moments and playing a key role in the Brazilians’ successful title defence for the eighth time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News