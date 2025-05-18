Mamelodi Sundowns capped off their title-winning season with a 2-0 win against Magesi FC in their final match of the 2024-25 Betway Premiership campaign.

A first-half brace from Lucas Ribeiro Costa gave the Brazilians a deserved victory against the Magesi side that had defeated them earlier this season in the Carling Knockout Cup final.

Sundowns end season with a win against Magesi

Mamelodi Sundowns dominated Magesi FC from the start, and their early, constant pressure produced a goal within the opening four minutes.

A missed shot from Iqraam Rayners fell to Ribeiro in the box, and his flick went past Elvis Chipezeze to put the champions ahead in the fourth minute.

Ribeiro came close to scoring a second goal in the ninth minute, meeting Modiba’s low cross with a first-time shot, but his effort from the edge of the box drifted wide of the target.

Four minutes later, Rayners rose to meet Ribeiro’s cross, directing a powerful header that rattled the post and narrowly missed the back of the net.

The South African striker was denied from point-blank range as Chipezeze produced a remarkable save to keep the scoreline intact in the 19th minute.

In the 22nd minute, Ribeiro added his 16th goal of the season with a beautifully executed set piece, assisted by Marcelo Allende.

Allende delivered another precise set-piece into the box in the 28th minute, targeting Artur Sales, but the Brazilian was called for a foul inside the penalty area, halting the attack.

More to follow...

Source: Briefly News