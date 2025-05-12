Miguel Cardoso has publicly backed Mamelodi Sundowns forward Lucas Ribeiro Costa to win the 2024/25 PSL Player of the Season award, calling his performances exceptional and transformative

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has firmly backed Lucas Ribeiro Costa to claim the 2024/25 Betway Premiership Player of the Season award, citing the Brazilian’s exceptional form and consistency throughout the campaign.

Lucas Ribeiro Costa's stats prove he's the best in the PSL

Ribeiro Costa has lit up the Premier Soccer League this season, registering a remarkable tally of 20 goal contributions – a mix of goals and assists – in just 24 league appearances. His clinical finishing, creative playmaking, and ability to lift those around him have been the hallmark of Sundowns’ dominant campaign.

“He’s a killer in front of goal and a generous teammate too. The stats speak for themselves – the goals, the assists, the influence. It’s the complete package.”

Peak form during key fixtures

The Brazilian attacker hit peak form during a spell between 28 December and 8 February, contributing five goals and four assists across a handful of games. One standout moment came when he scored a brace and provided an assist in a commanding performance against Orlando Pirates.

Those performances didn’t just earn him praise – they cemented his reputation as a big-game player, capable of stepping up when it matters most.

Cardoso lauds Ribeiro’s overall impact

Speaking to the media, Cardoso explained that Ribeiro Costa’s influence extends beyond statistics.

“A player like Lucas isn’t just producing numbers – he’s elevating the standard of the entire team. People expect goal after goal, but they miss the levels he inspires in others. That’s why he’s special. It’s not just the goals; it’s the quality, the intelligence, the consistency.”

Favourite for PSL player of the season award

With the season drawing to a close, Lucas Ribeiro Costa has emerged as the overwhelming favourite to walk away with the league’s top individual honour. His contribution to Mamelodi Sundowns’ title charge has been immense, and the backing of his manager only reinforces what many already believe.

