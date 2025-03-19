PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns’ continued success has been attributed to the brotherhood among the players at the club

South American stars such as Marcelo Allende have made a massive impact at the club since their arrival while fellow Latin star Lucas Ribeiro steals the headlines

Local football fans praised Allende on social media, saying the Chilean is one of the best players in the squad on that is on course to win their eighth successive PSL title

Foreign stars have played a massive role in Mamelodi Sundowns’ recent success and their ability to adapt at the club has reportedly been down to the brotherhood in the squad.

While Lucas Ribeiro leads the way as the PSL’s top scorer, fellow South American star Marcelo Allende has emerged as one of the first names on Masandawana’s teamsheet.

Marcelo Allende is enjoying his time at Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Allende joined Sundowns in 2022 in a R51 million move and since then he has helped the side win successive PSL titles, while becoming one of their top-earners.

Marcelo Allende is a key member of the Mamelodi Sundowns squad

Allende celebrated one of his several man-of-the-match awards in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to a Briefly News source at Sundowns, the club’s success has come down to a mutual understanding among their star-studded squad.

The source said:

“The players at Sundowns treat each other like brothers regardless of which country or former club they come from. Everybody here is committed to representing the badge in the best way possible and they all push each other to do well. When somebody comes from another country, it takes a while but we have seen the impact from players like Lucas [Ribiero] and Marcelo [Allende]. Both of those players have proven that they adjusted well to the team and the country through their outstanding performances.”

Allende shared pictures of his family on Instagram:

Sundowns are blessed with Latino flavour

In addition to Allende, Sundowns have several South American players such as Brazilian pair Ribeiro and Sales, while they recently added Argentine Lucas Suarez to their squad.

Another Argentian, Matias Esquivel, has returned to the club on loan but the player could be deemed as surplus to demands as Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso looks to trim his squad.

One player Cardoso is determined to keep in his squad is Ribeiro, who tops the PSL goal-scoring charts and is attracting interest from Europe.

Mamelodi Sundowns have been in impressive form this season. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Fans praise Allende

Local football fans reacted on social media to shower praise on Allende as they called the Chilean one of the best players in the country despite his diminutive stature.

Junior Tsholo is a fan:

“Marcelo Allende, what a player!”

Siphoh Vincent Mhlophe said Allende is talented:

“Once Allende gets the ball, relax because you won't be able to get it especially coming from behind unless you commit a foul.”

Wayne AkaTourch respects Allende:

“Allende is a hard worker and is smart.”

Siviwe Nkili has high praise for Allende:

“I need Allende in Liverpool.”

Xolani Mbulawa admires the Chilean:

“Dynamite comes in small packages, Marcelo Allende.”

Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs stars unite for PSL star’s birthday

As reported by Briefly News, players from rival clubs Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs came together to celebrate Gaston Sirino’s birthday.

Sirino previously played for Sundowns and showed that he still has a bond with the players after they joined him and his new teammates from Chiefs to celebrate his 34th birthday.

Source: Briefly News