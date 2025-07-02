A few of South Africa's best comedians will be linking up for an unforgettable show in August

The Comedy Jam show will be taking place in Johannesburg at the high-end Houghton Hotel

Some of the acts for the one-night-only show include David Kau, Schalk Bezuidenhout, Chris Forrest, and more

David Kau will be taking the stage at the Comedy Jam show. Image: Justin Barlow

Source: Getty Images

Comedy Jam unites top comedians

For one night only, some of South Africa's finest comedians will be delivering razor-sharp punches at the Comedy Jam. The event will be a one-night affair, and it will take place at the renowned Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg.

The unforgettable show features some of Mzansi's top acts like David Kau, Schalk Bezuidenhout, Chris Forrest, Alan Committie, and Mark Banks.

All of the performing acts have acquired success in the world of comedy. They are sure to make unforgettable memories with comedy lovers. The city was hailed as one of the driving forces in the success of comedy in Mzansi.

The Comedy Jam will be taking place in the bustling city of Joburg on Friday, 2 August 2025. Tickets are available on Ticket Pro, and they start from R350.

Who are the comedians taking the Comedy Jam stage

Often described as fearless, David Kau delivers thought-provoking jokes aimed at politicians. He also covers other topics, such as race in South Africa, and touches on everyday life.

Just recently, Kau trolled the Afrikaner refugees who fled a non-existent white genocide in South Africa, and sought a better life in the United States. After Elon Musk and Donald Trump had a falling out, Kau took to X, on 5 June 2025, and wrote a sarcastic post showing sympathy towards the alleged refugees:

"I stand with the 49 Afrikaner-Americans in these difficult times."

One of his most notable accolades was when he reportedly became the first black comedian to have a show at the Smirnoff Comedy Festival, and this was in 1998.

Mzansi comedians to have stand-up show called Comedy Jam. Penske Media

Source: Getty Images

Schalk Bezuidenhout is one of Mzansi's most recognised comedians who never shies away from telling it like it is. His most notable accolades, apart from taking his unique comedy style to various parts of the globe, are being nominated twice for a South African Film and Television Award (SAFTA).

The Defending The Caveman star, Alan Committie, has amassed two decades in the comedy industry.

Chris Forrest is no stranger to the small screens as he has made appearances on the dance competition Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Master Chef South Africa. If he is not winning cooking competitions, he is delivering a no-holds-barred comedy show.

With more than 30 years in the comedy scene, Mark Banks has been hailed as a pioneer in the industry. This is all thanks to his fearless jokes, which often leave the masses rolling on the floor laughing.

David Kau on roasting Pearl Thusi

In a previous report from Briefly News, David Kau joined the panel on the Roast of Pearl, which took place on 21 November 2024 at the Gold Reef City Lyric Theatre.

Kau promised to deliver spicy jokes, and he also shared that the South African brand of comedy is unique.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News