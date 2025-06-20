Connie Chiume's legacy will live on with the launch of the Connie Chiume Film Festival

The festival is set to celebrate and highlight young and emerging talents in the film industry

It launches nearly a year after the award-winning actress tragically passed away

Briefly News reached out to a colleague of Mam Connie, who spoke about the kind of person the actress was

The Connie Chiume Film Festival will honour Connie Chiume's legacy.

Source: Instagram

The late Connie Chiume will be celebrated through the launch of the Connie Chiume Film Festival.

Connie Chiume to be honoured with film festival

Nearly a year since South Africa lost one of its most iconic thespians, her talent continues to be remembered in her work and in the stories of the people who loved her most.

Connie Chiume began her career in her late 30s, appearing in shows such as Inkom' Edla Yodwa, Rhythm City, as well as the drama series Zone 14, where her role as Stella Moloi earned her an award at the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs).

In her decades-long career in the film industry, she was passionate about encouraging and uplifting young talents, a cause that inspired the launch of the Connie Chiume Film Festival.

The Connie Chiume Film Festival will honour the actress's commitment to uplifting young talents.

Source: Instagram

The festival, founded by the Connie Chiume Foundation, will run from 18 to 20 July 2025. According to TimesLIVE, the launch event was held at the Sibikwa Arts Centre in Benoni on 19 June and was attended by the likes of Oros Mpofu and Itumeleng Bokaba.

This comes after MamConnie was honoured with a star by the Soweto Theatre, and the Joburg City Theatre Artistic Director, James Ngcobo, told Briefly News that she was one of a kind:

"I've been honoured to spend months in her presence, learning and seeking advice, I looked up to her. She was very down to earth, a graceful woman who young black girls could look up to."

Connie Chiume stars in thrilling Netflix comedy

Before she transitioned, it appears that Connie Chiume had plenty of projects planned.

Despite her absence, fans will still get the opportunity to watch her do what she loved most in the Netflix comedy Meet The Khumalos, which also stars Khanyi Mbau, Bonga Dlamini, Jesse Suntele, and more.

Young film makers and artists will get to showcase their work at the upcoming Connie Chiume Film Festival.

Source: Instagram

Briefly News shared the show's plot, which is centred around petty rivalry and forbidden love:

"A film about Grace Khumalo’s perfect world being disrupted when her high school archrival, Bongi Sithole, moves in next door. Both mothers are horrified to discover their children are secretly dating and join forces to break up the young lovers."

