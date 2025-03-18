The late South African actress Connie Chiume stars in the new and upcoming Netflix comedy Meet The Khumalos

Late Connie Chiume starred in new Netflix comedy film. Image: Supplied.

Netflix is seriously not playing this year as they have officially announced yet another local comedy film Meet The Khumalos which will premiere on Friday, 11 April 2025.

Recently they also revealed that the late veteran actress Connie Chiume will star in the upcoming comedy show alongside Khanyi Mbau, Ayanda Borotho, Jesse Suntele and many more.

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald also posted the list and pictures of the film's cast members on his Twitter (X) page.

He wrote:

"Introducing the cast of Netflix’s new comedy film ‘Meet The Khumalos’ directed and produced by Jayan Moodley. A film about Grace Khumalo’s perfect world being disrupted when her high school archrival, Bongi Sithole, moves in next door. Both mothers are horrified to discover their children are secretly dating and join forces to break up the young lovers.

"Premieres 11 April 2025 on Netflix. Cast : Khanyi Mbau, Connie Chiume, Bonga Dlamini, Jesse Suntele, Ayanda Borotho, Siyabonga Shibe, Khosi Ngema, Alizwa Sikhafungana, Nandipha Khubone, Mirriam Bassa and Wanda Ndzambule."

See the post below:

What to expect

Netflix PR Team shared with Briefly News spoilers about the comedy film and viewers can expect.

They said:

"Grace Khumalo played by Khanyi Mbau has an Instagram-worthy life — a beautiful house in the burbs, a loving husband, Vusi played by Bonga Dlamini, and a model son, Sizwe played by Jesse Suntele. The late Connie Chiume, who plays the role of Mavis, a well-meaning but meddling mother-in-law, delivers a memorable final on-screen performance on Netflix, bringing another compelling character to life with a brilliance that defined her decades-long illustrious career.

"Grace’s near-perfect world is thrown off balance with the arrival of new neighbours, the Sitholes. At the heart of the family next door is Bongi played by Ayanda Borotho, a feisty, no nonsense businesswoman from KwaMashu."

Khanyi Mbau played the lead role on Netflix's new film. Image: Supplied

