Mzansi Magic lovers are in for a treat as the channel dropped a chilling teaser of their new and upcoming telenovela

Entertainment commentator reshared the trailer of the upcoming telenovela Genesis on his Twitter (X) page

On behalf of Mzansi Magic, PR Specialist Irvin Poore shared with Briefly News what viewers can expect from the show

A trailer was dropped for the new telenovela 'Genesis.' Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

The wait is almost over! Mzansi Magic recently dropped a bomb teaser of their new and upcoming telenovela Genesis.

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald reshared the trailer of the show which will premiere on Monday, 21 April 2025 on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161.

Jabu captioned the clip:

"The first official teaser for Mzansi Magic’s new telenovela ‘Genesis’ has been released! ‘Genesis’ premieres on 21 April 2025 on Mzansi Magic."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

On behalf of Mzansi Magic, PR Specialist Irvin Poore shared with Briefly News what viewers can expect from the show.

He said:

"Get ready for Genesis, Mzansi Magic’s new telenovela that will surely reshape what you thought you knew about the gospel music industry narrative! Starting in April, Genesis delves into the high-stakes world of gospel music where loyalty is tested and betrayal lurks around every corner!

"Felicia Thabethe, once the queen of gospel, thought she had built an unshakable legacy with her husband Gabriel. But when shocking secrets surface, everything she has worked for is thrown into chaos. Now, with Genesis Records at risk, Felicia must fight to protect her family's name before it all crumbles."

Netizens react to the trailer

Shortly after the trailer was shared on social media many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to it. See what they had to say below:

@mykhails said:

"Not seeing season 2 this one."

@amechio wrote:

"Music faith and family. I am here for it. Can't wait to see Nay Maps back on primetime."

@Streetlighter98 replied:

"This is going to be a flop."

@mrcool_SIYA responded:

"I'm already in doubt about it."

@makatamamphoka commented:

"Yoh SA shows are starting to annoy me😔 kuyafana nje."

Actress Baby Cele will star in 'Genesis.'Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Nay Maps and Nompilo Maphumulo bag roles in same film

Earlier in March 2025, it was also announced that the two former Uzalo stars Nay Maps and Nompilo Maphumulo bagged roles in the same film.

The Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported on social media that the two former Uzalo actors Nay Maps and Nompilo Maphumulo will star in a new film Perfect Match which will premiere at the Joburg Film Festival on Saturday, 15 March 2025.

"CASTING NEWS: Nay Maps and Nompilo Maphumulo in new film. Former Uzalo cast members star in “Perfect Match” — a rom-com movie directed by Mpho Hoelejane. The film, premiering at Joburg Film Festival, is part of the partnership the fest has with Showmax. #PerfectMatchShowmax is screening at the Joburg Film fest on 15 March 2025 at NuMetro in Hyde Park at 4PM."

Actor Aubrey Poo joins Generations: The Legacy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Generations: The Legacy is switching things up with the additions of new actors. Viewers of the popular soapie couldn't keep calm following the reports that Aubrey Poo is joining the show.

South African soapie lovers are in for a treat as their favourite show Generations: The Legacy is about to shake things up with a new addition to the star-studded cast.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News