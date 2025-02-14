South African talented actresses Kealeboga Masango and Gaosi Raditholo landed roles in a new telenovela

Actress Kealeboga Masango and Gaosi Raditholo bagged new acting roles. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Mzansi Magic is not playing games this year as the channel continues to introduce new shows.

Two South African actresses, Kealeboga Masango and Gaosi Raditholo, have made headlines once again as they bagged themselves new acting roles in an upcoming telenovela Genesis.

The Youngins actress Kealeboga will be joining a talented cast of the upcoming show, which was excitedly announced by Mzansi Magic and entertainment commentator Mlungisi Mbokazi on Twitter (X):

"CASTING ANNOUNCEMENT. Kelebogile Masango from the #YounginsShowmax & Gaosi Raditholo from #TheRiver join forces in the epic new telenovela #GenesisMzansi. The series is produced by Singavision Productions and is set to premiere on April 21 at 19:30 exclusive to Mzansi magic."

See the post below:

She said:

"Mzansi viewers must gear up for an emotional rollercoaster of a ride because that’s what’s in store when Genesis premieres. It’s all about family, power struggles, love, faith – all set in the powerful and highly contested Gospel music industry which is very relatable to Mzansi."

PR Specialist at Mzansi Magic Irvin Pooe also shared with Briefly News the list of other cast members on the new show:

"Expect fire performances from an all-star cast which includes Baby Cele, Buyile Mdladla, Nay Maps, Gaosi Raditholo, Kealeboga Masango and KB Motsilanyane."

Baby Cele and Nay Maps will also star in the new telenovela. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Source: Briefly News