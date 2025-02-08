Mzansi Magic has introduced a new telenovela, iThonga to replace Umkhokha: The Curse

The upcoming new show will star actors Nelisiwe Sibiya, Ayanda Borotho and Bonko Khoza

South Africans took to social media this week to respond to the upcoming Tshedza Pictures telenovela

Mzansi Magic’s new telenovela ‘iThonga’ to replace ‘Umkhokha: The Curse’. Images: Phil Mphela

Source: Twitter

Tshedza Pictures upcoming telenovela, iThonga will replace fan-favourite telenovela, Umkhokha: The Curse this March.

Mzansi Magic confirmed in 2024 that the faith-based telenovela, Umkhokha: The Curse has been canned.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela revealed on Friday, 7 February that Ayanda Borotho and Nelisiwe Sibiya have joined the show.

While Jabu Mcdonald confirms that the upcoming telenovela has replaced popular TV show, Umkhokha: The Curse.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The upcoming show tells a tale of twin brothers, Banele and Sanele, played by award-winning actor Bonko Khoza.

South Africans react to new telenovela

@MaMcetywa replied:

"Mina kodwa bengisawuthanda uMkhokha bandla. Ngithi angisho nje not ukuthi. It will change anything but I’m going to miss MaMzobe." (I still love Umkhokha, I still love Umkhokha).

@bryan_pro said:

"We are gonna hype it for few weeks, then we’ll get bored soon."

@NMqayi92277 responded:

"Bonko playing the evil twin am sure."

@Meneliso_ wrote:

"Yazi we are tired of these new telenovelas."

@kenonam1 said:

"As long as frame 1 is there nami I'm there."

@Nokulun66188298 replied:

"Same old same old. Ngathi igroup assignment esikoleni that storyline isn't exciting. Sounds so mediocre."

@v_bonna said:

"I’m so mad for Umkhokha but with Bonko inside then I’m sat."

@SikhumbuzoMali replied:

"Mafia and betrayal. Ohhhhw gosh. Mara let's see."

@Doskie14 replied:

"Besides Scandal, what other shows has Nelisiwe Sibiya been in? Her role there is pretty small."

@KG_ZA2025 responded:

"Bonko will play the twins? And if he does that is he getting paid twice? How does that work vele?"

Mzansi Magic’s new telenovela ‘iThonga’ will replace ‘Umkhokha: The Curse’. Images: Bonko Khoza

Source: Instagram

Bonko almost drowns on vacation

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that iThonga actor Bonko Khoza almost drowned while he was on vacation.

The actor and his wife Lesego Khoza documented their entire outing. In a cute clip, the actor tried to kiss Lesego but failed to do so when he unintentionally goes underwater.

Source: Briefly News