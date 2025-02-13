Nkosazana Daughter's unique style is once again catching heat from social media users

The singer recently posted a video dancing while promoting her new song, but all fans could focus on was her outfit

Mzansi isn't happy with Nkosazana's fashion choices, with others noting the odd pairings in her look

Mzansi isn't happy with Nkosazana Daughter’s fashion choices. Images: nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

Eish, poor Nkosazana Daughter can't catch a break, and it looks like she has once again failed to impress fans with her outfit choices.

Nkosazana Daughter promotes new song

South African singing sensation, Nkosazana Daughter, is getting ready to release a new song and has partnered with DJ Tira to promote it.

The pair posted a video dancing along to their uplifting track, Khuphuka, ahead of its release, and even introduced a dance challenge that Tira tagged his wife, Gugu and several other celebs to take part in:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Samba ngomoya we Bearings, join the challenge @masterkgsa @gugu.khathi @zeh_sa @djmaphorisa @heavykdrumboss @somizi."

This wouldn't be the first challenge Makoya Bearings has held a challenge.

Recently, Briefly News shared the details behind his exciting open mic competition with Honour X9c and DJ Maphorisa, allowing fans the opportunity to collaborate with them.

Khuphuka officially drops on 28 February 2025, and we're sure to see many more dance videos soon.

Mzansi reacts to Nkosazana Daughter and DJ Tira's video

Fans were distracted by Nkosazana Daughter's outfit and paid no attention to the content:

november_second__ asked:

"But how does this sister dress?"

ntsakodhlamini10 wrote:

"@november_second__, you can ask again xem, she shocks us everyday."

tuff_dakid was stunned:

"Nkosazana in those heels, socks and shorts - just wow!"

Netizens gave Nkosazana Daughter’s fashion sense a huge thumbs down. Image: nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

phumelele_mavela was confused:

"But what is this lady wearing?"

mwanzachucho asked:

"Socks and heels - who is her stylist?"

mandingo1017 was baffled:

"What fit is that? Lol."

ljay_musika laughed:

"The heels and socks get a no from me, dope song."

Nkosazana Daughter and MaWhoo stun in gorgeous picture

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a photo of Nkosazana Daughter and MaWhoo.

The pair's stunning snap had Mzansi men ready to risk it all as many debated on who was their type.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News