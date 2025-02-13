Fans Continue to Question Nkosazana Daughter’s Fashion Choices: “Who Is Her Stylist”
- Nkosazana Daughter's unique style is once again catching heat from social media users
- The singer recently posted a video dancing while promoting her new song, but all fans could focus on was her outfit
- Mzansi isn't happy with Nkosazana's fashion choices, with others noting the odd pairings in her look
Eish, poor Nkosazana Daughter can't catch a break, and it looks like she has once again failed to impress fans with her outfit choices.
Nkosazana Daughter promotes new song
South African singing sensation, Nkosazana Daughter, is getting ready to release a new song and has partnered with DJ Tira to promote it.
The pair posted a video dancing along to their uplifting track, Khuphuka, ahead of its release, and even introduced a dance challenge that Tira tagged his wife, Gugu and several other celebs to take part in:
"Samba ngomoya we Bearings, join the challenge @masterkgsa @gugu.khathi @zeh_sa @djmaphorisa @heavykdrumboss @somizi."
Khuphuka officially drops on 28 February 2025, and we're sure to see many more dance videos soon.
Mzansi reacts to Nkosazana Daughter and DJ Tira's video
Fans were distracted by Nkosazana Daughter's outfit and paid no attention to the content:
november_second__ asked:
"But how does this sister dress?"
ntsakodhlamini10 wrote:
"@november_second__, you can ask again xem, she shocks us everyday."
tuff_dakid was stunned:
"Nkosazana in those heels, socks and shorts - just wow!"
phumelele_mavela was confused:
"But what is this lady wearing?"
mwanzachucho asked:
"Socks and heels - who is her stylist?"
mandingo1017 was baffled:
"What fit is that? Lol."
ljay_musika laughed:
"The heels and socks get a no from me, dope song."
